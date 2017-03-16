Donald Trump won the White House after promising to bring back jobs to the United States and revive American manufacturing. But the president's budget blueprint, released on Thursday, calls for federal funding cuts that could set back scientific and technological breakthroughs that spur innovation and create jobs as well as jeopardize, or even eliminate entirely, government programs designed to support American manufacturing. Latest from Politics Scientists Brace for a Lost Generation in American Research The Department of Energy is one of the agencies that would be impacted by cuts. It would sustain an overall budget cut of roughly $1.7 billion, and its Office of Science would lose roughly $900 million in funding, according to the White House blueprint. “To sustain advanced manufacturing, countries need to invest in a balanced research and development portfolio,” David Hart, a senior fellow at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said in an e-mail. “DOE is a major funder of physical sciences and engineering research and development, so the cuts will hurt in that regard.” Additionally, Trump’s budget proposes ending or discontinuing federal funding for several programs that either promote innovation or are intended to benefit manufacturing. At the Department of Energy, the blueprint eliminates Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, which is set up to act as a government funder of breakthrough energy projects that can help commercialize technology that might one day support the creation of private sector jobs. It also scraps the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Program, which runs a loan program intended to help support United States manufacturing facilities.

At the Department of Commerce, the proposed budget would discontinue federal funding for the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, a program that provides assistance to small and mid-sized manufacturers. The blueprint notes that “by ending federal funding, MEP centers would transition solely to non-federal revenue sources.” Hart said that the program would not be able to be sustained on a national basis, however, without federal funding. “These kind of cuts will undermine supply chains and regional clusters that are particularly important to sustained competitive advantage in advanced manufacturing,” he said. According to science and technology experts, these components of Trump’s budget, as well as the budget’s overall funding cuts to federal agencies that support research and development, could hurt American innovation and manufacturing, and put future opportunities for job creation at risk. “If these cuts were to be enacted, they would signal the end of the American century as a global innovation leader,” Joe Kennedy, another senior fellow at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, wrote in a blog post responding to the budget release. “The reality is that if the United States is going to successfully manage its growing financial problems and improve living standards for all Americans, it needs to increase its investment in the primary drivers of innovation, productivity, and competitiveness. The Trump budget goes in the opposite direction,” the post reads.