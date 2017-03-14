Donald Trump is not a popular president.

His national approval rating sunk to 39 percent in the latest Gallup survey, a historically poor showing for a commander in chief in his first 100 days. Most other polls haven’t shown him near 50 percent since a brief period right around his inauguration in January.

Ordinarily, a dismal approval rating would cripple a president’s ability to pass major legislation through Congress. But Trump didn’t need national popularity —or even the most votes—to win the White House, and he may not need it to jawbone a large number of Republicans into backing a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Indeed, far from being a drag on the health-care bill that House GOP leaders unveiled last week, Trump is what’s keeping it afloat. And that’s because for the vast majority of Republican lawmakers in the House, Trump is popular where he needs to be: among Republican voters in Republican districts. “If you’re a member of Congress, national numbers are meaningless,” said Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and a former senior House leadership adviser. The president knows it, too. When, during a press conference last month, he dismissed the citizens who have jammed town-hall meetings in support of Obamacare, he seemed to dismiss the importance of Democratic and independent voters altogether. “They are not the Republican people that our representatives are representing,” Trump said.

Since the rise of the Tea Party and congressional redistricting that has pushed Republican constituencies further to the right, GOP lawmakers have feared primary challenges as much or more than tough general-election contests. And the possibility that Trump backers could engineer primary fights over health care has only heightened that vulnerability.

That dynamic explains why the conservatives who have opposed Speaker Paul Ryan’s proposal are running to the White House in the hopes that Trump will pressure the House leadership to accept changes to the bill—and then help sell it to their constituents. In the same vein, Ryan and his top lieutenants have leaned heavily on the president’s support for their legislation to bring wavering members aboard. “You have a president of the United States who will sign it into law and can campaign in members’ districts and put on a full charm offensive with Republicans,” Heye said. “We don’t know yet how powerful or effective that will be, but this is a space that Republicans have not had for years when they would fall short on votes.”

“Trump’s popularity is going to be a bigger driver of congressional behavior than the district-by-district effects of the health-care proposal.”

Democrats have tried to stoke opposition from rank-and-file Republicans on policy grounds, seizing on Monday’s findings from the Congressional Budget Office that poor and working-class voters in districts that Trump won will be hit hardest by the American Health Care Act. But despite the report, which one Republican senator described as an “eye-popper,” it’s not clear those arguments will win the day: Voters often cast ballots against their economic self-interest. “Trump’s popularity is going to be a bigger driver of congressional behavior than the district-by-district effects of the health-care proposal,” said Dave Wasserman, who analyzes House races for the Cook Political Report.

Yet while Trump’s enduring support within the GOP base is necessary for the health-care bill to pass, it is not the only factor at play. Working in the House leadership’s favor, for example, is the pressure Republicans feel to deliver on their individual campaign promises to repeal and replace Obamacare. The proposal faces more opposition in the Senate, where presidential popularity carries less weight among members elected to six-year terms. And in the House, the GOP margin at the beginning of 2017 was 23 seats—exactly the number of districts represented by Republicans that Hillary Clinton carried in November, according to Wasserman.