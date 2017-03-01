Trump’s attorney general talked twice with the Russian ambassador during the campaign. Can he still oversee investigations that reportedly include his own conduct?

Questions about the contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials have now embroiled the nation’s highest law-enforcement official. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was twice asked by the Senate Judiciary Committee about contacts with Russian officials during his confirmation hearings in January, and on neither occasion, did he detail any contacts. But The Washington Post reported Wednesday night that Sessions, then an Alabama senator, had in fact spoken twice with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, during the 2016 presidential election. A questionnaire from Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee, asked Sessions whether he had “been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day.” Sessions answered “no.” Then, at Sessions’s January 10 hearing before the entire committee, Minnesota Senator Al Franken asked him about his views on Russia’s alleged meddling in the American presidential election, as well as reports that some Trump campaign associates had been in contact with top Russian officials during the campaign. Sessions replied that he was “not aware of any of those activities,” and added, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

But the Post reported that Sessions met and spoke with Kislyak on two occasions: during a July think-tank event that included about 50 ambassadors during the Republican National Convention, and during a private meeting between the then-senator and the ambassador on September 8. In a statement, Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores called it “the latest attack against the Trump Administration by partisan Democrats.” Sessions, she said, “met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony.” Sessions himself later issued a statement: “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign,” it read. “I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.” Meeting with the ambassador of a foreign power is not unusual for a senator. Sessions, however, was also serving as the chairman of Trump’s national security advisory committee and a key adviser to the campaign. The Post asked the other members of the Armed Services Committee whether they had met with Kislyak; none of the 19 who replied said that they had done so. FBI investigators are reportedly probing the full extent of the Russian government’s complicity into cyberthefts targeting the Democratic National Committee and top Hillary Clinton campaign officials, as well as the Trump campaign’s contacts with the Russian government during the election. According to The Wall Street Journal, Sessions’s contacts with Russian officials are among a broader set of Trump campaign interactions under investigation.