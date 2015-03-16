President Donald Trump’s accusation on Twitter that Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on his residence has been denied by the former president, rebutted by the FBI director, and criticized by Republican lawmakers. But it’s hardly surprising that Trump’s presidency has been mired in groundless conspiracy theories, since that’s exactly how this whole thing got started. Even before he was a Republican presidential candidate, Trump’s modern political career kicked off with unfounded, and repeatedly disproved, rumors about Barack Obama's birth certificate. It continued when he became president-elect, as Trump fixated on the size of his inauguration crowd, arguing against all evidence that it was larger than the record crowd that showed up in 2008 to see President Obama sworn in. Now, as president, he has claimed that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote only because of several million illegal voters, none of whom the White House has been able to identify.

After the election, there was much hand-wringing in the media about journalism being lost to a surge of fake news--confirmation-bias candy built to attract clicks from gullible readers. But what about a marketplace for alternative facts and fake news created for and by the president himself? In theory, the president of the United States incorporates the exclusive intelligence to which he has access into existing theories about the world, and uses it to craft policy. In practice, however, Trump appears to execute this sequence in reverse. He begins with a worldview in which all unhappy news is a plot against him, seeks out cable-news chyrons and headlines that animate his theory, and ignores any information to the contrary, even from his own intelligence agencies. After FBI Director James Comey asked the Department of Justice to discredit the president's “Obamagate” theory, Trump's spokeswoman told ABC that the president doesn’t believe the FBI. This latest fictitious Obamagate theory was perhaps first proposed by Mark Levin, a conservative radio host. It received amplification from Fox News host Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh (who called it a “silent coup”), and a Breitbart columnist, Joel Pollak, whose column made the rounds in the Trump White House, as Brian Stelter reported. In other words, the news did not go viral so much as it pinged from one right-wing outlet to another, each lending credence to the story until Trump delivered the ultimate, news-cycle-busting broadcast.