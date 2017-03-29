LaVonte Stewart was a Little League coach between jobs. Sister Tesa Fitzgerald was a nun with a long career in Catholic education. Chelina Odbert and her five friends were students at the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Tara Libert and Kelli Taylor were TV journalists. Kate Barnhart was running a shelter for LGBT youth. Each was doing something else when they felt a calling to start a civic organization that changed not only their lives, but also many others’. In the process, they demonstrated that even amid intense political polarization, when millions of Americans feel alienated from the nation’s public and private leadership, individuals can still light a candle against seemingly intractable problems. Without replacing the need for more effective common action and better collective choices, they all testify to the power of one dedicated person. Latest from Politics What Do Right-Leaning Populists Actually Want? Stewart, Fitzgerald, Odbert and her friends, Libert and Taylor, and Barnhart founded the five organizations announced Thursday as winners of the annual Renewal Awards, a project of The Atlantic and Allstate. Now in their second year, the awards honor grassroots nonprofit organizations developing innovative responses to the country’s most difficult challenges. The winners emerged from a pool of 463 public nominees; the winnowing process included reviews by Atlantic editors, online voting, and scores from a 10-judge panel, which included me. Each will receive grants from Allstate to support their work. Three threads bind the honorees. They all built their organizations through tenacious individual initiative without significant support from large institutions. Each chose to serve a group now largely marginalized. And all have operated with a philosophy centered on empowering individuals.

Odbert and her friends were graduate students who wondered if they could marry their passion for urban planning and architecture with their belief in social justice and inclusion. That question took them to the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, the home country of one student in the group. There, they spent two weeks listening intently to local residents before producing a plan to develop flood control, public spaces, and broader economic development in the area. Since then, they have brought “play streets” to low-income Los Angeles neighborhoods; a culture festival and public park to impoverished North Shore, California; and other innovative developments to areas of Haiti, Ghana, and Morocco. “Regardless of the scale or type of project,” Odbert said, “it is always done through an intensely participatory process that puts residents at the center of decision-making.” “We understand the struggle as part of the work.” While managing a short-term shelter for homeless LGBT youth in New York, Barnhart was frustrated by the inability to provide them long-term services. So she started convening regular Sunday dinners, followed by life coaching, to stay more involved with young people who passed through the shelter. From that modest foundation she built New Alternatives for LGBT Homeless Youth, which provides counseling, education services, and training to help young people transition out of the shelter system. “In the program we created,” she said, “we are sometimes the only stable adults these people have ever had in their lives.”