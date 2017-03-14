Allocating more money for defense and a lot less for diplomacy, the White House is unveiling a spending proposal that’s meant to reflect campaign promises more than it’s meant to get through Congress.

If Americans were taken aback by the restrained, highly scripted President Trump that addressed Congress last month, they should recognize a lot more of the blustery, law-and-order candidate they elected in the budget blueprint the White House will release on Thursday. “If he said it on the campaign, it’s in the budget,” the president’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, told reporters in a briefing previewing the proposal’s release on Wednesday. That means more money—some $54 billion in extra defense spending—for the military generals Trump loves to quote so much, and a lot less for the diplomatic niceties and programs combatting climate change that he so often dismissed. The State Department will see a 28 percent cut in the administration’s budget request, with a chunk of it coming from foreign aid. “It is not a soft-power budget,” Mulvaney explained. “This is a hard-power budget, and that was done intentionally. The president very clearly wants to send a message to our allies and to our potential adversaries that this is a strong-power administration.” Related Story Trump Is Headed for a Budget Battle Trump will ask Congress for a down payment of more than $4 billion to fund his border wall, part of a $30 billion supplemental appropriations request to bolster national security. The Department of Homeland Security will see a 6 percent boost in the president’s first budget, which will also direct more money toward law enforcement and education programs promoting school choice. Those increases, however, will be offset by what the administration is acknowledging are substantial cuts to domestic agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, among others. “There’s a lot of programs that simply cannot justify their existence and that’s where we zeroed in,” Mulvaney said. One of those programs, apparently, is Sesame Street: Mulvaney confirmed that the administration will seek to eliminate the federal government’s involvement with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which directs funds to public radio and TV stations. The CPB receives $445 million annually in federal funding, which Trump wants to drop to nearly zero in the coming years.

Mulvaney said his office crafted the budget by going back and translating Trump’s actual words as a candidate into numbers. That makes sense—few responsibilities in presidential governing more closely resemble a campaign platform than the submission of a budget. It’s primarily a wish list of priorities that Congress is free to accept or ignore, and unlike traditional legislation, the final product is not something Trump will sign or veto. Republicans in the House and Senate will draft their own budget proposals, and it is the one they pass that will form the basis of the appropriation bills that actually fund the government’s departments and agencies. Trump’s budget blueprint is more than symbolic. The Trump blueprint, known in Washington as the “skinny budget,” will have more detail than his campaign proposals, but not as much as a full budget; that won’t come until May. The document released Thursday will have top-line numbers requested for each agency, but not a line-item breakdown of which individual programs the administration wants to cut. Mulvaney said that Cabinet secretaries will have more flexibility than they have had in the past to move money around where they see fit. And because of Trump’s desire to boost military spending without increasing the deficit, not all of his domestic priorities will see increases in funding. The president would trim NASA’s budget by about 1 percent, for example, despite his call before Congress to see “American footprints on distant worlds.” Trump’s repeated vow to revitalize the nation’s inner cities also is not translating into more money for HUD.