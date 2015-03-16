On Monday evening, the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees released the two long-awaited components of the House GOP’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Although intense secrecy from House aides and a hunt for the bill last week involving Senator Rand Paul and a gaggle of reporters had raised expectations of dramatic changes, the bills that will go into markup Wednesday in the committees look pretty similar to a draft version of the bill that leaked a few weeks ago. The two components—called the “American Health Care Act” in tandem—are intended to be passed by the reconciliation budgetary process, and as such only contain provisions that pertain to budgetary items, like the amount of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate tax or the Medicaid funding granted to states. The whole bill has yet to be scored by the Congressional Budget Office, a critical step that will determine both the number of people projected to gain or lose coverage under the law, and the amount of spending or saving it would incur.

In advance of that scoring, the general shape of the bill has been criticized from both sides even within Republican circles. Some, like the members of the more conservative Freedom Caucus in the House and Senator Rand Paul, have derided the tax credits as “Obamacare lite.” On the other side, some have blasted the idea of pulling Medicaid coverage away from sick, rural Americans who just became eligible under the ACA and enjoy their coverage. With the bill now public, it’s clear that while the framework does maintain some key Obamacare provisions, it also still would fundamentally reshape health policy—and re-assign who reaps most of the benefits. Here’s a breakdown of what’s in the drafts: The American Health Care Act would reshape the Medicaid program and roll back Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion. First, the bill would roll back the ACA’s commitment to providing Medicaid funding for the so-called “expansion population,” or otherwise able-bodied, non-pregnant adults who qualified by their incomes under the ACA’s new rules. The bill doesn’t automatically take coverage away from those people, but it does end what’s called the “enhanced federal medical assistance percentage,” or FMAP, for them, whereby the federal government pays the vast majority share of their Medicaid costs. After 2020, states will no longer be allowed to enroll additional expansion adults, though those already covered will be allowed to remain covered if they don’t become ineligible for more than a month.

There’s a much more radical change to Medicaid in the bill, though, and it involves the restructuring of the program’s federal funding to a hard per-capita cap. The full ramifications of that restructuring can be viewed in detail here, but suffice to say that states will probably be receiving less federal funds than before, and will have much less flexibility year-to-year in their spending. Additionally, the funding increases scheduled to allow Medicaid funding to keep up with medical inflation have been reduced from the original draft bill. Further provisions: Bar providers that provide abortions from receiving Medicaid funding.

Remove some state flexibility in increasing the home-equity limit for Medicaid eligibility, whereby people are barred from Medicaid coverage if they have too much home equity.

Eliminate Essential Health Benefits requirements for certain Medicaid-covered plans, including requirements for mental-health services funding parity with other services.

Increase the frequency at which Medicaid enrollees are tested for eligibility.

Grant extra Medicaid provider reimbursement funds to states that didn’t expand Medicaid under Obamacare. Automatically disqualify any non-expansion state that chooses to expand before the expansion’s sunset in 2020. The American Health Care Act would replace Obamacare’s cost-sharing and tax credits with a refundable, age-rated, income-capped tax credit. The bill repeals the ACA’s cost-sharing reductions, where the federal government paid insurers to reduce the cost-sharing burden on enrollees based on their incomes. It also replaces the ACA’s age-rated, income-adjusted, cost-adjusted premium tax-credit for exchange plans with a more general refundable tax credit. That credit would still increase with age to accommodate their higher costs and would also contain some degree—though less on average than that of the ACA—of adjustment for income, but it would still not be adjusted to the average costs of the plans in particular markets.