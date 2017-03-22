Democratic senators spent most of Tuesday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing trying to pin down nominee Neil Gorsuch’s views on abortion, campaign-finance reform, gun rights, and a host of other contentious issues. They were largely unsuccessful. So in Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee session, they tried a new approach: warning Gorsuch about what they see as the consequences of his decisions in those spheres. Related Story What Does Judge Gorsuch Believe? Front and center was abortion rights, a topic on which Gorsuch remains an enigma. The 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado has never taken part in an abortion-related case in the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, where he currently serves, nor has he written on the subject. During the campaign, President Trump vowed to appoint anti-abortion judges who would overturn Roe v. Wade, but Gorsuch testified yesterday that neither Trump nor anyone else during the confirmation process had asked him to rule on the issue in a specific way. “Senator, I would’ve walked out the door” if they had, he told South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham yesterday. During Tuesday’s marathon session, which stretched more than 11 hours, Gorsuch stuck to purely descriptive answers about Roe, the foundation of the Court’s abortion-rights precedents. At one point, he referred to it simply as a “precedent of the United States Supreme Court.”

On Wednesday, California Senator Dianne Feinstein tried to impress upon Gorsuch that the ruling represents more than a mere court decision. “For the life of me, I really don’t know when you’re there what you’re going to do with it,” she told him. “As you say, this isn’t text, this is real life. Young women take everything for granted today. All of that could be struck out with one decision.” She recalled how earlier in her professional career, which spans the modern history of abortion rights, women obtained abortions in Mexico and were sentenced to prison in California for seeking them. Gorsuch didn’t reply substantively to these stories, but seeking his response didn’t seem to be the senators’ point in telling them. A similar warning came from Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, who said the time before Roe represented “dark days that I don’t want to go back to.” Leahy recounted being called to a hospital at 3 a.m. while working as a state’s attorney in the late 1960s to meet a young student who had survived a botched abortion. The man who procured the abortion, Leahy told Gorsuch, would “blackmail [women] for either sex or money” before bringing them to Montreal, where a woman would perform the procedure. Before their trial, Leahy told the defense attorney the woman learned to perform the procedure while “working for the SS at Auschwitz.” With the backdrop of these back-alley abortions, Leahy explained, the Vermont Supreme Court decriminalized abortion before Roe. Gorsuch didn’t reply substantively to these stories, but seeking his response didn’t seem to be the senators’ point in telling them.