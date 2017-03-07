It’s not clear precisely what led to the cancellation of an event in Toronto, Canada, featuring the Gold Star father known for his criticism of Donald Trump.

More than 24 hours after organizers claimed Monday that Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father widely known for his criticisms of President Trump, had canceled an event in Canada after finding out his “travel privileges are being reviewed,” there’s still no concrete evidence to substantiate the claim. Latest from Politics The Atlantic Politics & Policy Daily: An Apple a Day On Monday afternoon, a Facebook page for Ramsay Talks, a speakers’ forum based in Toronto, announced that it would be canceling a March 7 luncheon with Khan, writing that Khan had been “notified that his travel privileges are being reviewed” and “will not be traveling to Toronto.” The statement included quotes attributed to Khan, which did not provide much additional detail. "This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me, but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad. I have not been given any reason as to why. I am grateful for your support and look forward to visiting Toronto in the near future,” the message attributed to Khan read. The statement quickly ricocheted around social media, despite sparking skepticism among journalists. But the circumstances surrounding the event’s cancellation remain murky. On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Bob Ramsay of Ramsay Talks said he was not aware of “exactly who conducted the review,” but indicated that based on his communication with Khan, “it was certainly U.S. authorities.”

A spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to discuss anything specifically related to Khan, citing privacy, but said in an e-mail that it “does not contact travelers in advance of their travel out of the United States.” The officer also emphasized that any U.S. citizen with a passport is permitted to travel abroad. According to a New York Times report from July, Khan “became a United States citizen after emigrating from Pakistan in 1980.” Khan himself is doing little to clear up the confusion. An email sent to the KM Khan law office, which lists Khizr Khan as an attorney, on Monday was returned with a brief response: “I have no comments." It's unclear whether it was Khan himself who replied. Multiple media outlets, including The Washington Post, Reuters, McClatchy, and Politico, reported that Khan declined or did not respond to additional requests for comment. Khan himself is doing little to clear up the confusion. William Stock, an immigration lawyer based in Philadelphia, professed his puzzlement about Khan’s account. “Mr. Khan has not provided any details that would allow me to figure out what the heck he’s talking about,” said Stock. He added that he was surprised by the report, in part because it’s not clear what “travel privileges” is referring to. “The use of that term makes no sense,” said Stock, who is the president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “International travel has generally been seen as a right for U.S. citizens, not a privilege.”