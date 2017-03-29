Now that the Affordable Care Act has survived its most serious threat in Congress, the law’s footprint across the country might grow even larger in the months ahead. Several states that initially opted out of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion are now reconsidering their decision as a result of last year’s elections and as Republicans come under new pressure to accept the billions in federal dollars available under the law. The most aggressive push is coming in deep-red Kansas, where the Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday sent Governor Sam Brownback legislation that could expand the state’s version of Medicaid to as many as 150,000 new enrollees. Brownback has criticized the bill and has 10 days to veto it, but a coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats in the legislature are only a few votes shy of the threshold needed for an override. In Georgia, GOP Governor Nathan Deal said Monday that following the failure of the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill last week, the state would explore seeking waivers from the Trump administration to allow Georgia to access federal money for an expansion while implementing restrictions on eligibility for enrollees. Utah has also sought waivers for a limited expansion approved last year by its state legislature. And in Maine, advocates for expanding Medicaid successfully forced the issue onto the ballot as a referendum this November; they did so after falling a few votes short of overriding conservative Governor Paul LePage’s repeated vetoes of expansion legislation. Related Story Sam Brownback Might Not Be Governing Kansas Much Longer Longer-shot efforts are under way in Virginia and North Carolina, where Democratic Governors Terry McAuliffe and Roy Cooper are battling Republican legislatures opposed to expanding the program, which provides health-care coverage for the poor and disabled. McAuliffe has seized on the defeat of the repeal effort to renew a years-long expansion campaign in Virginia, but Republican legislators have thus far been unmoved, The Washington Post reported. “There are no excuses anymore,” the governor said Monday. The Affordable Care Act originally expanded Medicaid to households living just above the poverty line under a system in which the federal government would cover all of the costs through 2016. After that, states would begin chipping in a percentage of the bill. But the Supreme Court in 2012 ruled that states could choose not to accept the federal money, and as a result, 19 states either wholly or partially controlled by Republicans did not expand Medicaid.

A number of factors have contributed to the new momentum for Medicaid expansion. In North Carolina, Cooper’s defeat of GOP incumbent Pat McCrory restarted the debate over the program. And in Kansas, a lengthy and ongoing budget crisis prompted an electoral backlash against Brownback, ushering a wave of Democrats and moderate Republicans into the state legislature who argued for taking the federal money as a means of boosting the local economy and relieving some of the strain on the budget. “It generates economic activity,” said Dee Mahan, director of Medicaid initiatives at Families USA, a nonprofit health-advocacy organization. “This is money that is going to pay hospitals for care provided, pay doctors, nurses, community-health centers, other health-care providers who are otherwise not being paid for that care or being paid only through state funds.” With repeal looking less and less likely, the allure of federal aid may be too much even for Republicans to resist. Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, a group pushing for expansion, estimates that the state has rejected nearly $1.8 billion in federal aid. Initially, the legislature began moving a bill to join the expansion out of fear that Republicans in Congress would freeze the program when they repealed Obamacare. “People really were trying to move before anything happened in D.C., so that our interests were protected,” said David Jordan, the Alliance’s executive director. “People understood that there was some urgency.”