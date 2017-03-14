After a federal judge in Hawaii blocked a second immigration order on the basis that it was no different than the first, the president basically said he was right.

A trio of courts once again handed Donald Trump's immigration order legal setbacks on Wednesday and Thursday. In Hawaii, federal Judge Derrick Watson issued a temporary restraining order against the law. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals announced Thursday night that it would not hold an en banc hearing, meaning one with all judges on the court seated, to reconsider its earlier ruling against the law. And Thursday morning, a federal judge in Maryland temporarily blocked the portion of the order that bars immigration from six predominantly Muslim countries. But this wasn't quite a replay of the resounding defeat that Trump received after round 1 of the battle. The first executive order that emerged from the White House was almost universally acknowledged to be sloppy, careless, and not up to legal standard, and it came as a little surprise when courts rejected it. So the White House went back to the drawing board, redrafting the order in a way that was designed to pass muster in court. What is unusual about the rulings in Hawaii and Maryland is how heavily they rely on statements made outside of court, and in particular on statements made by senior Trump aide Stephen Miller during press interviews. In the legal arena, the Trump administration presented itself as withdrawing its first order and issuing a second one, relying on different constitutional bases. But publicly, Trump aides were insisting that the new order achieved the same thing as the first one.

In a February 16 interview, Miller said that the difference between the two orders was “mostly minor technical differences,” but the “basic policies are still going to be in effect.” “Fundamentally, you’re still going to have the same basic policy outcome for the country, but you’re going to be responsive to a lot of very technical issues that were brought up by the court and those will be addressed,” Miller told Fox News on February 21. “But in terms of protecting the country, those basic policies are still going to be in effect.” The plaintiffs argued that these statements proved that whatever the government was saying in court, the Trump administration was still envisioning the policy as a “Muslim ban,” just like the one that courts had already struck down. As a result, they argued, judges should also rule against the second order. The government contented that finding against the government would require the impossible act of what is going on inside the president’s mind, in Trump’s “veiled psyche.” Judge Watson rejected that. “For instance, there is nothing “veiled” about this press release: ‘Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,’” he wrote. But that’s a disputed point of law. Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law, argued on Twitter that the Judge Watson’s reasoning was overly broad, and would seem to prevent any administration from ever issuing an immigration ruling pertaining to predominantly Muslim countries. On Lawfare, which has been critical of the Trump White House, Peter Margulies also argued that Watson’s reasoning constituted judicial overreach. And in the Ninth Circuit, Judge Jay Bybee laid out a case for upholding the original executive order, even as he scolded the White House for its attacks on the judiciary.