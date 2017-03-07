In yet another political fight over abortion, Republicans are divided over a provision in the new House bill that blocks funding for the women’s healthcare provider.

Abortion is a side issue in the debate over repealing the Affordable Care Act, but just as it nearly did for Democrats seven years ago, the polarizing procedure could end up scuttling the Republicans’ effort to usher in a new healthcare law. The House GOP bill to replace Obamacare also blocks about $500 million in federal funding for Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest single abortion provider. The provision mirrors language that Republicans included in a repeal bill two years ago, and it fulfills the wishes of conservatives who are ardently anti-abortion. But that policy, more than other issue, is what caused two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, to oppose the repeal measure in 2015. With the GOP holding a narrower, 52-48 majority in the Senate this year, their votes are even more important now; if they opposed any Republican bill, just one more defection would defeat the measure without any Democratic support. Related Story The Conservative Uprising Against the Republican Health-Care Bill “I have said continuously and repeatedly that I support the work of Planned Parenthood. I support the continuation of Medicaid funding going to them,” Murkowski told me in an interview last week after she learned that GOP leaders had kept the defunding language in the bill despite complaints from moderate members. “I’m not saying anything is a deal-breaker, but I am making very, very clear my position.” Collins has adopted a similar stance. While she hasn’t ruled out voting for a package that defunds Planned Parenthood, she said in January she was “not happy” that House Speaker Paul Ryan had decided to make it part of the leadership’s plan to repeal Obamacare. A group of moderates in the House is also wary about targeting the organization, which operates about 700 health centers nationwide and provides a range of services to women beyond abortion. At a GOP policy retreat in January, freshman Representative John Faso of New York urged leaders to separate out the issue from Obamacare, warning that they would be “walking into a gigantic political trap” by taking on the two contentious topics together, according to a secret tape reported by The Washington Post.

Yet conservatives are equally adamant that the bill defund Planned Parenthood, arguing that even though federal law already forbids taxpayer funding for abortion, the reimbursements that the organization receive through Medicaid helps to subsidize a procedure they consider morally unconscionable. Representative Trent Franks of Arizona is one of the most passionate abortion foes in the House. When I asked him last week what would happen if Republicans tried to repeal Obamacare without defunding Planned Parenthood, he replied: “It would be easier to light the Capitol on fire.” Abortion is in some ways a microcosm of the GOP’s broader struggle on healthcare. The party has a majority in both chambers of Congress but not, it seems, for any one approach to replacing Obamacare; its majority in opposition to abortion appears smaller still. If Republican leaders move to the right on Planned Parenthood, they risk losing the support of moderates, but postponing the fight to future legislation could doom the repeal effort with the far larger group of conservatives (if it isn’t already). On this issue, President Trump seems to be in the middle. As a candidate, he at one point suggesting women should face criminal punishment if they had an abortion. Yet he was one of the few Republican candidates who spoke up in support of Planned Parenthood—even as he backed cutting off its federal funding. “Millions of millions of women —cervical cancer, breast cancer—are helped by Planned Parenthood,” Trump said during a primary debate a little over a year ago. “I would defund it because I'm pro-life, but millions of women are helped by Planned Parenthood.”