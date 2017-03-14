On Thursday, the White House released President Trump’s proposal for the federal budget, a blueprint outlining his spending priorities for Congress and the country. It cuts the budgets of many domestic programs. But for 19 independent agencies, it goes a step further—and proposes eliminating their funding entirely.

The wish-list is dubbed “America First,” and Trump’s proposed route to making America great again will involve a substantial increase in defense spending, offset with deep cuts to agencies like the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s known as the “skinny budget,” and skinny it is, as Trump’s initial outline focuses only on discretionary spending, which makes up less than one-third of the federal budget. But Trump makes it clear that he wants to fatten one thing: the Department of Defense. He’ll increase the department’s budget by $54 billion, a move he says sends “a message of American strength, security, and resolve” to the world.

To do that, Trump plans to shrink the budget for the State Department and USAID by $10 billion, a 28 percent decrease from 2017. The budget also outlines a 31 percent cut in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, discontinuing all funds for the Clean Power Plan, international climate change programs and research, and for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Chesapeake Bay Program.