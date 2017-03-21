On the second day of hearings, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is offering few clues as to how he’d rule on specific issues if confirmed.

On the second day of his confirmation hearings to be a Supreme Court justice, Neil Gorsuch seemed eager to be judged on his own merits. But three figures loomed over the early hours of the proceedings—the two jurists he’s being closely evaluated against, and the president who’s injected controversy into his nomination. The first was Antonin Scalia, the longtime conservative jurist who Gorsuch hopes to replace on the U.S. Supreme Court. President Trump vowed during the campaign to nominate a jurist “in the mold” of Scalia—a pledge that thrilled conservatives as much as it worried liberals. But attempts by the Democratic senators on Tuesday to reveal new dimensions of Gorsuch’s ideological beliefs have been largely unsuccessful. The 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado declined to offer his views on any issues that could come before the Court. Giving any forecasts or hints, he repeatedly told the committee’s members, would rob future litigants of an impartial arbiter and violate his oath of judicial ethics. Latest from Politics Can the Country Survive Without a Strong Middle Class? That didn’t stop Democrats from trying. When Illinois Senator Dick Durbin asked whether he thought sexual orientation was covered by the phrase “equal justice under law,” Gorsuch replied laconically that the Supreme Court had ruled “single-sex marriage” was protected by the Constitution. California Senator Dianne Feinstein inquired multiple times about his views on abortion rights and whether he’d uphold Roe v. Wade if confirmed. “It’s a precedent of the United States Supreme Court,” he replied, offering a purely textbook description of the case without a hint of interpretation. My colleague Emma Green noted last month that Gorsuch’s lack of prior writings about abortion rights have made him something of a Rorschach test on the issue for all sides; nothing he’s said so far during Tuesday’s hearing will change that. A second figure haunting Tuesday’s proceedings was Merrick Garland, the chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Former President Barack Obama nominated Garland to fill the vacancy left by Scalia’s death in February 2016, but Republican senators refused to take up the nomination until after the presidential election.

Democrats still seethed over what they perceived as the theft of a Supreme Court seat. Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, said the Senate Judiciary Committee’s refusal to hold hearings for Garland had “severely damaged” the body’s reputation. Republicans retorted by claiming nobody’s hands are clean in the increasing politicization of Supreme Court confirmation hearings. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, happily cited former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks in 1992 in favor of blocking an election-year nomination. “Senator, no man is above the law.” But Gorsuch, for his part, tried to avoid the issue entirely. He simply told Leahy it would be “imprudent” for him or other judges to comment on political disputes between the other branches. But no one loomed over Tuesday’s hearings like President Trump. His controversial comments on judicial independence and disdain for the federal judiciary’s power to review his actions have drawn widespread condemnation from legal circles. Whether Gorsuch would be a bulwark against any potential constitutional transgressions or a rubber stamp was a central theme of multiple Democratic senators’ questions. This led to the most contentious exchange between Gorsuch and a senator, when Leahy asked the judge about his views on Trump’s controversial travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries. Leahy wanted to know: Would Gorsuch uphold the ban if it came before him on the Supreme Court, as one Republican legislator claimed?