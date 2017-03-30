The former national-security adviser has asked congressional committees and the FBI for immunity in exchange for his testimony, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why does someone request immunity from prosecution before speaking with federal investigators? That question will likely consume Washington in the weeks ahead after Thursday night’s bombshell Wall Street Journal report about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. According to the Journal, Flynn is seeking an immunity deal from the FBI and the congressional intelligence committees in exchange for an interview on the Russia investigation, a potentially ominous move for a Trump administration struggling to move past the allegations surrounding it. What Flynn would discuss with investigators if granted immunity is unknown. According to the Journal, neither FBI investigators nor the congressional committees have accepted his offer so far. A cryptic statement by Robert Kelner, Flynn’s attorney, also provided more questions than answers. “General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” Kelner said. “Out of respect for the Committees, we will not comment right now on the details of discussions between counsel for General Flynn and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, other than to confirm that those discussions have taken place.”

A request for immunity isn’t an admission of guilt or wrongdoing. But it typically isn’t sought by someone who doesn’t fear criminal prosecution of some kind. The Journal previously reported FBI agents had questioned Flynn in January shortly after the Trump administration denied he had spoken with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak the previous month. While the precise nature of that interview is unknown, it is a federal crime to lie to the FBI during a criminal investigation. But the move could also be a purely prophylactic measure. “Not withstanding his life of national service, the media are awash with unfounded accusations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo directed against him,” Kelner said. “He is now the target of unsubstantiated public demands by Members of Congress and other political critics that he be criminally investigated. No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution.” Flynn’s prominent roles in the Trump campaign, the presidential transition, and the first month of the administration placed him at the center of the president’s inner circle during its most pivotal months. That preeminence came to an abrupt end last month when he was fired by President Trump last month for lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the transition. The former Army general had previously been dismissed by the Obama administration after a rocky tenure as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014. In both positions, Flynn’s combative management style reportedly alienated top White House officials in the Obama and Trump White Houses.