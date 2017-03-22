Be honest: Six months ago, if someone had told you that Ivanka Trump, fashion-peddling, glamour-gal scion of the Trump real-estate/branding dynasty, would be moving into her own West Wing office, getting special security clearance, trying on the role of policy maven, and even being issued her own “government devices,” you’d have thought they were bonkers, or baked, or both.
Now consider that, on Tuesday, Variety magazine announced that Ivanka’s long-time gal pal Chelsea Clinton—the earnest, wonky, mediaphobic scion of the Clinton political dynasty—has been chosen as one of its Lifetime Impact Honorees for her humanitarian work. Clinton will be feted at a gala luncheon in Manhattan next month, along with actors Blake Lively, Jessica Chastain, and Audra McDonald, morning show host/Oprah BFF Gayle King, and media executive Shari Redstone. The six women will grace the cover of the next issue of Variety, which hits newsstands in mid-April.
That’s right, this spring you are witnessing Chelsea Clinton get swept up in a shiny ball of glitzy, self-congratulatory Hollywood/New York feel-goodery, while Ivanka Trump tries to morph into Hillary Clinton circa 1993. We are through the looking glass, people, and there is every indication that things are only going to get weirder.
Take Ivanka’s burgeoning role in her dad’s administration. Already, she’s sitting in on high-level meetings with world leaders, Cabinet secretaries, and business muckety-mucks. She’s offering dad and policy advice. She keeps talking with people about her child-care plan as though it’s really going to go anywhere in this congressional atomsphere, and she has expressed a desire to tackle other issues dealing with women in the workplace.
No question, Ivanka remains a PR boon to her papa: Not infrequently, someone from Trumpworld leaks an anonymous tidbit to the media about how Ivanka and Jared are serving as this great moderating influence on the president. And now, she is getting her own room in the West Wing, to, as her lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, explained it to NPR , “continue to be the eyes and ears of her father and provide candid advice as she has her entire adult life.” (One cannot help but wonder exactly what impact that advice has had on Trump pere over the years.)
To clarify, Ivanka’s is not a formal advisory position. That would require her to follow certain protocols and abide by certain ethics rules. But do not fret, Gorelick insists that Ivanka will voluntarily abide by all the same rules that apply to ordinary government officials. Not that anyone should be surprised. The entire Trump family clearly prefers to keep these things more freewheeling. Ethics guidelines can be so limiting, so intrusive, so common.
But back to that other member of the First Daughter’s club, Chelsea. This time last year, people were pestering Clinton fille about what role she would be playing in her mother’s administration and how much time she would be spending in the White House. Now, Chelsea pops up in the news only rarely, when she issues some piquant remark on Twitter or when someone wants to float a rumor that she’s considering a political run in the very near future. (Maybe to replace Nita Lowey in the House in 2018—or how about Kirsten Gillibrand in 2020, if the New York Senator makes a run for the White House!)
And now, Variety is feting Chelsea, specifically for “her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits.” The award is being given in conjunction with Lifetime—you know, the girlie TV channel best known for movies featuring women being victimized by men who often then wind up delightfully dead. (That said, it also traffics in a wide variety of reality series including “Project Runway,” “Dance Moms,” “Bringing Up Ballers,” and “Little Women: LA.”) Because of the award’s title—the Lifetime Impact Honoree—there have been reports that Chelsea is receiving a “lifetime-achievement award.”
That really would be rich considering that, while by most accounts a lovely human being, Chelsea is only 37, and, thus far, her greatest accomplishment is surviving her eternally needy parents’ raging ambition while making solid use of the near countless advantages their wealth and power have conferred upon her. To be fair, this puts her way ahead of many celebrity offspring. But it’s not like she’s got her own office in the West Wing or anything like that.
And so the bizarreness of this political season grinds on, reaching down a generation to shuffle the public’s expectations about even Chelsea and Ivanka. At this rate, any day now Chelsea will roll out her new eponymous line of fragrance while Ivanka is announced as her dad’s new chief of staff. (Sorry, Reince.)
Nah. On second thought, no way Ivanka’s going to subject herself to that kind of misery.