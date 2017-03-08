Those actions did not constitute a serious attempt to “solve” illegal immigration, but they still bolster the case that Obama believed in “the reality of nationhood.” Neither Reagan nor Bush nor Clinton nor Bush II nor Obama agree with the premise that undocumented immigration on their watches posed a threat to nationhood. And insofar as they perceived a threat to the meaning of citizenship, Reagan, both Bushes, and Obama felt that it should be resolved with a “path to citizenship.”

None of those men won the applause of actual open-borders advocates. And yet, many conclude that because they didn't preside over a border wall or mass deportations from the interior, they must have a secret ideological preference for open borders.

I am not even sure that they acted in “bad faith” on immigration. Perhaps they merely sensed that the public would quickly punish them if they carried out the sorts of harsh enforcement that were popular in polls, because the public is relatively uninformed and naive about how mass deportations or a wall would play out.

As yet, Trump's approval ratings are very low.

And I notice that all the politicians I've mentioned won a lot of reelections with their relatively moderate positions. One thing I wondered, after reading Stenner, is the degree to which rhetoric alone matters. If Hillary Clinton had talked about illegal immigration the way Bill Clinton did, do you think Trump would have beat her?

If you were Corey Booker, what would you say on the subject?

You believe a serious effort to address illegal immigration would begin not at the border, but by focusing on magnet that draws hem here: businesses that employ undocumented workers. I think you're correct that Republicans and Democrats collude to avoid such a crackdown and that campaign contributions are one reason. Another reason: the political constituency for “going after” business owners is smaller and less energetic than the one for “going after” Mexicans. Is there a viable coalition for restrictionist policy preferences other than the one Trump assembled?

Frum: Obama did not preside over “millions of deportations”!

The way you get the big number for Obama’s removals is by lumping together those illegal immigrants apprehended in the interior of the country plus those turned away at the border who agreed to depart without judicial proceedings in order to avoid sanctions, especially the multi-year ban on any entry into the United States.

When you use the big number, you conjure up an entirely misleading image of what has been happening in the Obama years. Expulsions of people settled inside the United States sharply declined in the Obama years, perhaps by some 40 percent below the George W. Bush levels—and Bush was not exactly a deportation-minded president himself. The only way to push Obama’s totals into the plural “millions” is by adding together removals and returns of all kinds, including people caught 15 minutes after crossing into the United States.

The border is not “militarized.” It is policed by civilian law enforcement, not troops. Yes, those police carry weapons. So do police on the beat in American cities, for the compelling reason that the lawbreakers they confront are also often armed. Those police do use technology pioneered by the military, including night goggles and drones.

People smugglers do not only work in the daytime.

Do you really cite “capping refugees” as some kind of tough position? The cap is set by Congress. The president has power to raise the cap, and in his final weeks in office, Obama did so by about 60 percent, or some 30,000 new persons (who will in time be eligible to bring their families with them, including their adult siblings and their siblings’ children.) But seriously, do you contemplate an uncapped refugee flow? The UN High Commission on Refugees regularly cites a figure of 60 million refugees on our planet. Yet even this figure is seriously potentially low.

As our German allies discovered, when an advanced country lifts its cap on “refugees,” a lot of young men from unexpected places discover that they too need refuge in the developed West.

I make all these points not only to set the record straight, but also to head you off from presenting a very extreme position as one of triangulated moderation. You seem to take as your premise that immigration restrictions are a perhaps necessary, but sadly unfortunate, concession to voter emotion. Your presentation of the issue begins by (mis)characterizing and denouncing those restrictions that do exist. If you really want to think in a blank-sheet way about this issue, begin by asking the question you’d ask of any other policy of government: why are we doing it all?

What’s immigration for?

What are countries in general—and the United States specifically—seeking to achieve by accepting new residents from foreign countries? How well does present policy achieve these objectives?

The U.S. now receives somewhere between 1.5 and 2 million people per year, including both legal and illegal immigration. That’s a number that matches the very highest levels in U.S. history, back in the era of the settling of the West and the creation of a mass-production economy. This policy has benefits. It also has costs. As usual, the costs and benefits are collected by very different groups of people. In this case, most of the benefits are received by people who are not U.S. citizens, the immigrants themselves; the bulk of the remainder are collected by owners of capital assets and highly compensated workers. The costs include intense social strains, which have now expressed themselves by the election of an irresponsible authoritarian demagogue to the presidency of the United States. Are these choices wise?

Let’s start there.

Friedersdorf: Okay, let's start there.

I agree with you that there is a strong case for lessening total immigration flows for a while to ease social strains; that refugee flows should be capped both to avoid a backlash and to ease assimilation; that America should rejigger the rules that determine the mix of those who enter legally so that we benefit from more highly skilled workers and give less of a priority to non-immediate family members of past immigrants; and that immigration has costs and benefits that are spread unevenly, falling most heavily on the native born with the lowest levels of education.

I'd add that the internal enforcement of immigration laws and deportations of those living here illegally frequently imposes tremendously high costs on Americans. As residents of Maricopa County, Arizona, can attest, internal enforcement means that many thousands of Americans of Hispanic descent are asked by armed agents of the state to "show their papers" in their own country. Internal enforcement means that countless American citizens will have beloved employees, friends, neighbors, and even family members deported. Indeed, American born children will have their mothers and fathers deported. They bear mention in most discussions of citizens who bear the highest costs from immigration policy.

Deporting undocumented immigrants who commit crimes (excepting things like jay-walking or having a beer at a high school party) seems obvious. For law-abiding folks who've been here awhile, I favor amnesty, much as Ronald Reagan did. Politically, the compromise I'd prefer is (say) amnesty for those here in exchange for a sharp reduction in newcomers for 5 years. I think the long term benefits would be worth the terrible costs––that is to say, the millions who'll languish elsewhere rather than thriving in the United States, which helps segue to the big picture. As I see it, one thing immigration is for is to maximize human potential.

My purpose in repeating that Obama capped refugees and deported about 2.5 million people, now that I look up the figure, is not to position the Overton Window so that I can sneak a radical plan across the sill later in our dialog. It is to demonstrate that the actual Democratic position on immigration is not "open borders," or giving up on the concept of nationhood, or any number of other hyperbolic locutions used by restrictionists. That many of the deportees were detained near the Mexican border shortly after crossing does not undermine that point.

Under an "open borders" regime of the sort that prevailed for many decades in United States history, the analogs of those people would have been welcomed through a processing center as were my paternal ancestors. By advocating for immigration, another aim I hope to achieve is to preserve a policy I benefitted from, rather than enjoying the benefits, then denying others the opportunity that my family had, even at a time when the U.S. is much richer, and foreigners much more familiar with American culture, than was true in the 1800s. To "pull up the ladder" when the immediate costs to the United States are similar or lower seems immoral to me.

Today's immigrants risk their lives trying to sneak across a border that is, in fact, militarized.You are right that border patrol agents are civilian employees who use military tactics, equipment, and surveillance technology—facts that arguably warrant the adjective "militarized." In any case, Obama announced in 2010 that he would deploy "1,200 National Guard troops and request an extra $500 million to secure the Mexican border," the Washington Post noted. "By reinforcing the 340 Guard members already monitoring border crossings and analyzing intelligence, the initiative echoes 2006's Operation Jump Start, in which President George W. Bush devoted 6,000 guardsmen to a two-year commitment in support of the Border Patrol."

I also highlight mass deportations and a border that is more militarized and closely guarded than at any time in U.S. history because I believe that while some opposition to immigration is due to actual costs that it imposes––and the Americans who disproportionately bear them––other opposition is driven by xenophobic hysteria, fueled by talk-radio blowhards and Fox News commentators who deliberately stoke ethnic tensions, misrepresent the reality of border security, and egregiously mischaracterize what elected Democrats have actually done on immigration.

Despite our differences, I would be thrilled if every American read your responsible commentary in place of the hysteria-mongering of, say, Lou Dobbs, Ann Coulter, and Donald Trump. I suspect, to circle back to where I began this dialogue, that the wildly false impressions those commentators create resonate in part because Democrats are unwilling to talk as tough on illegal immigration as they act, even if you think, as I know you do, that their restrictionist actions don't go nearly far enough. If you and I were beamed into a Quantum Leap episode where we had to sneak across the Mexican border, but we got to choose whether to cross in 1998 or 2014, we'd be far better off during the Clinton years. You wouldn't expect that if you just listened to the way Clinton and Obama talked about the subject.

I take your point that "when liberals insist that only fascists will defend borders, then voters will hire fascists to do the job liberals won’t do," and it is a good one in just the way you intended it. I also think that when there is an erroneous perception that only fascists will defend borders, voters will hire fascists to do the job.

Substance and perception both matter.

Frum: Internal enforcement should require every employer on any substantial scale to verify the eligibility to work of every employee. If caught employing illegally, the employer should pay a meaningful fine. Above all: The liability should be what lawyers call “strict”––meaning that “I didn’t know” would cease to be an excuse, just as it is not an excuse for employing minors or cheating workers on overtime or violating health and safety rules.

It’s the employer’s duty to know.

The government needs to build reliable systems to confirm eligibility to work. I happen to favor a national identity card. Such cards can be much more privacy protecting than the present over-reliance on the Social Security number as an all-purpose identifier. On its face, the card need show only name and photo. All the other information on the card, including the bearer’s citizenship or visa status, could be encrypted so it would be read only by a purpose-built card reader. (More details here on how such a card would work.)

Other systems are imaginable too. Immigration debate too often falls victim to the “Washington Monument” syndrome where opponents of enforcement insist only the most intrusive and costly means of enforcement are to be considered. The question of how much and what kind of amnesty is needed for the hard cases should be reserved until after we’ve ensured ourselves that a) we’ve dealt with the easier cases of law-breaking and b) that we’ve taken measures to ensure that this second mass amnesty in 30 years does not incentivize further surges of mass illegal migration.

Friedersdorf: When we began I wondered whether our shared fear of empowering illiberal populists, plus our belief that they’re empowered by the perception that elites are soft on illegal immigration, would help bridge our differences. And if we were negotiating, I'd certainly agree to a few of your desired reforms: 1) like you, I think legal immigration should be reoriented to privilege skills rather than family ties; 2) if we are failing to deport undocumented immigrants who've committed serious crimes I'm all for remedying that; 3) and I'm open to stricter workplace enforcement, though not the "strict liability" that you suggest, because that would create a powerful incentive to discriminate against those perceived to "look like immigrants."