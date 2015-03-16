The new GOP proposal drew immediate criticism from lawmakers who argued it doesn’t go far enough in erasing the Affordable Care Act.

House Republicans leaders on Monday embraced a legislative plan to replace the Affordable Care Act for the first time in the nearly seven years since Democrats enacted the transformative health insurance law. Now, they have to sell it. That challenge grew by the hour on Monday night, as key House conservatives immediately criticized the new proposal for failing to fulfill the party’s iron-clad promise to rip out the signature policy of former President Barack Obama. “It’s Obamacare in a different format,” Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, a member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, said in a phone interview. Jordan cited three provisions that conservatives have complained about for weeks leading up to the formal release of the House GOP plan on Monday evening: its extension of Obamacare Medicaid expansion for another four years; its failure to immediately repeal all of the law’s tax increases; and its call to provide refundable tax credits to help people buy insurance, which Jordan labeled “a new entitlement.”

Earlier on Monday, another member of the Freedom Caucus, Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, condemned the leadership bill in a two-word tweet: “Obamacare 2.0.” The full Freedom Caucus comprises about three dozen members of the 237 in the House Republican majority. If they voted as a bloc, they could sink the bill on their own. A spokeswoman for its chairman, Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina, said members were still reviewing the legislation on Monday evening, and Jordan said the group planned to meet on Tuesday to discuss it. Related Story It's Do-or-Die for Repeal-and-Replace Representative Mark Walker of North Carolina, the leader of a far larger coalition of House conservatives, the Republican Study Committee, praised the new bill for moving in “the right direction” after he criticized an earlier draft. But he stopped well short of an endorsement. “We are carefully reviewing this legislation looking in three main areas of shared conservative concern: protection of the unborn, elimination of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion and ensuring the tax credits are fiscally responsible,” Walker said. The reaction from conservative advocacy groups was no more favorable to the Republican leadership. FreedomWorks labeled the plan’s requirement that people pay a 30 percent premium to insurers if they stop their coverage for more than two months “the Republican individual mandate.” The Koch Brothers-backed Americans for Prosperity urged the leadership to “go back to the drawing board” a day before it released their bill.

Monday’s release of the legislation follows weeks of negotiations among Republican lawmakers and senior Trump administration officials. President Trump gave the bill a boost on Twitter, but the White House notably declined to explicitly endorse it. “Today marks an important step toward restoring healthcare choices and affordability back to the American people,” press secretary Sean Spicer said. “President Trump looks forward to working with both chambers of Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare.” House leaders may need the president to make an aggressive push for the legislation for it to have a chance at passage. Trump plans to meet on Tuesday with the party’s team of vote-counters—a signal that he may engage in the legislative process more directly than he has so far. Two House committees announced plans to mark up and vote on the bill on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after its introduction and, in all likelihood, before the Congressional Budget Office has a chance to fully review it and project its impact on the deficit and the number of Americans who will gain or lose health insurance. As expected, Democrats immediately assailed the GOP bill as a plan that would strip insurance from people who gained coverage under Obamacare, cut taxes for the wealthy, and reduce funding for Medicaid. “This Republican bill will do massive damage to millions of families across the nation,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said. “Republicans have decided that affordable health care should be the privilege of the wealthy, not the right of every family in America.