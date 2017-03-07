A Republican alternative to Obamacare years in the making was on the verge of unraveling just a day after its introduction, as conservative lawmakers, advocacy groups, and industry leaders denounced it as an insufficient answer to the nation’s healthcare challenges.

Party leaders in Congress and in the Trump administration held up the American Healthcare Act as the GOP’s long-awaited deliverance on its promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with “patient-centered” market reforms, hoping to pass the bill through the House and Senate within a matter of weeks. But by Tuesday evening, it wasn’t clear whether the legislation would ever make it to a floor vote, and it was far easier to find lawmakers and organizations who were against the bill than it was to find those in favor of it.

Republicans in Congress were increasingly looking to President Trump to help lift their flagging legislation.

Despite a full-throated endorsement from the president and personal lobbying from Vice President Mike Pence, however, conservatives urged the House leadership to set aside the new bill and instead vote on a straight-forward repeal of Obamacare. They criticized the proposal as “Obamacare Lite,” arguing that it created a new entitlement program in the form of tax credits for health insurance and maintained the current law’s Medicaid expansion and some of its tax increases. “We are united on repeal, but we are divided on replacement,” Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky declared at an afternoon press conference. He stood alongside several members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and with Senator Mike Lee of Utah, who said the House bill was “a step in the wrong direction and as much as anything a missed opportunity.”

The proposal’s supporters, however, were publicly unfazed. “Doing big things is never easy, but we have made a promise, and we are going to keep that promise,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said. He defended the bill as a dismantling of Obamacare and confidently predicted it would pass over conservative objections. “We will have 218 [votes] when this thing comes to the floor, I can guarantee you that,” Ryan said, referring to the threshold it would need to secure a majority in the 435-member chamber. (The actual threshold may be lower due to the five current vacancies.) At the White House, Trump was similarly upbeat as he met with the House GOP’s team of deputy whips responsible for shepherding the legislation to passage. “It’s a great bill,” the president said. “I really believe we’re going to have tremendous support. I’m already seeing it, not only from people in this room but from everybody.”

It wasn’t clear if Trump was aware of the forces arraying against the proposal outside the White House. Democrats are expected to vote against the bill without exception. In addition to conservatives in Congress, Republican Governors John Kasich of Ohio, Bruce Rauner of Illinois, and Paul LePage of Maine were among those who criticized the measure. The conservative advocacy groups Heritage Action, FreedomWorks, the Club for Growth, and the Koch Brothers-backed Americans for Prosperity all denounced the bill. The American Hospital Association issued a letter of opposition from its president and CEO, Richard Pollack. In the Senate, a member of the Republican leadership, Roy Blunt of Missouri, voiced doubts that the bill could secure a majority in either chamber.