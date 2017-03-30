The expansion of Medicaid in one of the nation’s most Republican states will have to wait at least a little longer.

Governor Sam Brownback of Kansas on Thursday vetoed legislation expanding Medicaid passed with Republican majorities in the state’s House and Senate. Supporters of the bill are likely a few votes shy of the two-thirds majority needed to override Brownback’s veto.

The move was expected, since Brownback has opposed expanding Medicaid for years. But the expansion effort could find new life if the governor leaves office before his term ends next year; President Trump is reportedly considering an appointment for Brownback as U.N. ambassador for food agriculture, a posting that would take the one-time presidential candidate from Topeka to Rome.

Kansas is one of several states that has moved toward accepting federal money to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act following the failure last week of Republican-backed legislation in Congress to repeal the law. With support from Democrats, a coalition of moderate Republicans pushed Medicaid expansion through the state House on a 81-44 vote last month. The state Senate followed suit earlier this week, sending the measure to Brownback on a 25-13 vote.

The bill was the latest salvo in the increasingly combative relationship between the conservative governor and the Republicans in control of the legislature. Lawmakers in Topeka nearly overrode Brownback’s veto earlier this year of legislation that would have reversed the steep tax cuts he enacted during his first years in office. Brownback’s popularity in Kansas has sunk as deficits in the state have ballooned, and at least one poll suggests his latest veto won’t help lift his support: The survey funded by the American Cancer Society, which backs expansion, found that 82 percent of respondents in the state favored accepting additional Medicaid money from Washington.