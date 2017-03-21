Muslims may be the religious group that’s most talked about and least understood in the U.S. President Trump has put Islam at the center of his policymaking, making shaky claims about how assimilated Muslims are into American life. And yet, in part because the group is so small, actual data about their religiosity, political leanings, and engagement with American culture is relatively scarce. A new survey of from the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, or ISPU, offers a rare look at this changing community. The report covers interviews with nearly 2,400 American residents from diverse religious backgrounds, including roughly 800 Muslims. The data suggest that this rapidly growing group is strongly shaped by a few factors. U.S. Muslims are younger and more liberal than their neighbors. They tend to be fairly religious. And they are extremely anxious about what’s happening in America. Related Story Muslim Americans Are United by Trump—and Divided by Race Over the past decade, the Muslim community has grown significantly. According to the Pew Research Center, their share of the U.S. population more than doubled between 2007 and 2014. The group now makes up roughly 1 percent of the populace. Muslim identity has evolved along with their population size. George W. Bush-era conventional wisdom held that Muslims were a natural constituency for the Republican Party. By the 2016 election, that had radically changed: ISPU found that only 15 percent of Muslims in their survey wanted Trump to win over Hillary Clinton in November, including those who are not eligible to vote.

Given Trump’s often-hostile rhetoric on Islam, it’s not surprising that Muslims overwhelmingly preferred Clinton. But their preferences were even further left than that: In a choice between Trump, Clinton, and Bernie Sanders, 27 percent of all Muslim respondents preferred the failed Democratic primary challenger. Among people under 30, the figure was even higher, at 40 percent. This is what’s most distinctive about American Muslims—not how liberal they are, but how young they are. ISPU estimates that 37 percent of voting-age Muslims in America are under 30, and 80 percent are under 50. These figures do not include children under 18. Muslim Americans Are Extremely Young Institute for Social Policy and Understanding Since November, Muslims in America seem to have gone through a political awakening. Many have started giving more money to their mosques and community centers, and others have joined, donated to, or volunteered with a civic organization for the first time. Among young Muslims in particular, this political engagement seems to be focused on civil rights. Perceptions of discrimination based on race or religion are fairly common: 38 percent of Muslims under 30 reported experiencing religious bigotry regularly or occasionally, and a little less than one-third had regularly or occasionally experienced instances of racial bias. This was an especially common experience among the young: Muslims over 50 were significantly less likely than those under 50 to report experiencing these kinds of discriminatory acts. Compared to their elders, young Muslims are also more likely to see bigotry, discrimination, and civil rights as the number one issue facing their country: 36 percent of respondents under 30 said this was the case.