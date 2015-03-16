It was a long 25 hours. But the stretch of silence from the Trump administration broke Sunday morning, with an official statement from the White House in response to a series of extraordinary tweets by President Donald Trump the day before. Trump had claimed, without evidence or explanation, that President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump’s phone lines during the 2016 election. The White House confirmed on Sunday that it would neither explain the basis for the president’s accusation or offer additional comment on the matter. The president is calling for a congressional investigation into the alleged wiretapping, the statement said. Guessing at a president’s motivations has long been a national pastime for political junkies and journalists, but never quite like this. There is, however, an unmistakably familiarity to Trump’s latest accusations against Obama. Without knowing whether Trump’s tweets were based on an intelligence report, a news report, a conspiracy theory, or something else entirely—one must consider the possibility that the unsubstantiated claims are, in fact, a political strategy. Trump has peddled a lie as a way to delegitimize Obama in the past.

Are Trump’s wiretapping claims the new Birtherism? “An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office,” Trump tweeted on August 6, 2012, “and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud.” This was a more than a year after Obama had publicly shared a copy of his birth certificate. The president was finally compelled to do so because of Trump’s birther crusade, a months-long attempt by Trump to convince people that Obama was born in Kenya and therefore not eligible to be president of the United States. (Obama was born in Hawaii.) It wasn’t surprising to see Trump revive birther claims despite evidence that he was wrong. And with three month’s before the presidential election, one Trump hoped Obama would lose, Trump reached for a classic tactic of his: Shock and distract. It’s certainly understandable why Trump would want to change the narrative at this moment in his early presidency. The questions over Trump administration ties to Russia are growing louder. Trump was said to be incensed over the decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from investigations into Russia’s role in the presidential election, according to reports in The New York Times and elsewhere. When Trump gets mad, he tweets. He goes on the offensive. Trump is a master at whipping the press into a frenzy. By retraining the media’s focus on the wiretapping accusation, perhaps Trump and his advisors—one of whom is the former chairman of the right-wing news website that helped spread that accusation—seek to ensure that the attention on Russia will dissipate.