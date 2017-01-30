Along with our Cabinet Tracker, we’re automatically keeping score on Trump nominees here, updating as they’re considered and confirmed by the Senate.

Betsy DeVos is the latest to join Donald Trump’s cabinet, winning confirmation as Secretary of Education by the skin of her teeth (and Vice President Mike Pence’s tie-breaking vote).

So far, Defense Secretary Mattis has had the smoothest ride into office, though South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao also saw little resistance. Before DeVos, Rex Tillerson held the Trump record for the most contentious confirmation, despite the fact that secretaries of state historically have an easier time getting Senate approval.

Many of her predecessors were confirmed through unanimous consent, where the Senate agrees to give its stamp of approval without object, or through voice votes, where objections are not formally recognized. A notable exception is John King, Obama’s nominee for secretary of education, who was confirmed by a 49-40 vote in 2016. However, that vote was actually bipartisan: Seven Republicans voted for King, and a number of GOP senators abstained.

DeVos, on the other hand, was opposed by every single Democrat and independent, as well as two Republicans. That makes her nomination one of the most contentious in recent history, follow by Tillerson’s.

Here’s how Trump’s nominees fared in the Senate, compared to their predecessors:

So far, Trump has seen wide Democratic opposition to his nominees. A handful of Democratic senators have voted against nearly every one of the president’s nominees, though no one has voted against them all.

Leading that pack is Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, who only cast one affirmative vote—for Nikki Haley, the new ambassador to the United Nations.

On the other end of the spectrum are the Democrats who have remained relatively open to Trump’s appointments. Unsurprisingly, they come from the conservative end of the party, and represent states that have leaned Republican in recent years. But even for these senators, voting to approve DeVos proved too much.