OXON HILL, Maryland — If you want to take the temperature of the conservative movement at CPAC, you need to know where to stick the thermometer. It's not in the onstage speeches, or the myriad policy panels, or the boozy after-parties—it's inside Exhibit Hall D on the ground floor of the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. Here, in what conference organizers have dubbed "The Hub," hundreds of blue-blazered and high-heeled young conservatives roam the cavernous hall—crammed with booths set up by right-wing think tanks, media outfits, pressure groups, and publishers—shopping for a future career. The general vibe is that of a trade show, with attendees perusing pamphlets about D.C. internships, swapping Twitter follows, and taking selfies with minor cable news celebrities. They buy t-shirts with cheeky messages on them ("God is great, beer is good & liberals are crazy"), and the lucky ones make off with a satchel full of swag (the Sheriff David Clarke bobblehead was a particularly hot item this year). This is where right wing's marquee annual conference most nakedly displays its true animating force— not conservatism, but careerism. Once a pep rally for rank-and-file grassroots activists, CPAC has mutated in recent years into a networking event for young ladder-climbers and fame-seekers looking to get ahead. And this year, an army of aspiring pundits, politicos, and policy wonks are being tempted with an exciting new professional path: Trump-style nationalism.

Take, for example, Lisa Jones, a Capitol Hill intern who idolizes Nikki Haley and dreams of one day working in high-level foreign affairs. She was no fan of Donald Trump during the election, and actually voted for Evan McMullin, the independent candidate she felt better represented her brand of conservatism. But now that Trump is in power, she told me, she’s giving his message and platform a second look. These are boom times for Trump’s brand of politics, and the savvy young strivers at CPAC have taken notice. “Trump and his administration are really pushing this more nationalistic approach,” Jones said. She conceded, diplomatically, that the president’s agenda marks something of a departure from her own more traditionally conservative foreign policy ideas—but she’s also taken note of how quickly Trump’s worldview in gaining popularity within the party. For now, she’s keeping her mind (and her career options) open. After all, she says, “We don’t agree on everything, but for conservatives this is an electric time right now.” Sarah Caplin, a research intern at a political advocacy group who’s mulling a future in conservative media, tells a similar story. She was put off by Trump during the Republican primaries, strongly preferring candidates like Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, but now finds herself searching for something in Trumpism to get excited about. It hasn’t been easy. Her focus is on criminal justice reform, a bipartisan issue that has excited some Christian conservatives and libertarian types, but has found little support in the ascendant law-and-order wing of the GOP. Still, she’s savvy enough not to trash her party’s newly elected leader while talking to reporters.