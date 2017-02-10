The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals dealt President Trump a major blow on Thursday by rejecting his request to lift a lower court’s nationwide injunction against his immigration and travel ban. But that’s not the end of the legal saga. Trump still has multiple legal options he could pursue to enact his policy of temporarily barring refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Each one carries its own challenges and possibilities. Here’s a quick rundown of the paths he could pursue. Latest from Politics Conflict Over Trump Forces Out an Opinion Editor at The Wall Street Journal An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court The Trump administration could petition the entire Ninth Circuit to overturn the panel’s decision in what’s called an en banc hearing. But with more than two-thirds of the appeals court’s judges appointed by Democratic presidents, he would be unlikely to succeed. A likelier option to overturn the temporary restraining order, or TRO, would be to appeal directly to the U.S. Supreme Court. A ruling in Trump’s favor there would not only lift Judge James Robart’s TRO blocking the core provisions of the executive order, but could also dissuade lower courts throughout the country from issuing similar injunctions.

But Trump would face an uphill battle to win over the Court. Five votes would be needed to reverse the Ninth Circuit’s decision and lift Robart’s TRO, and there are currently only eight justices. A 4-4 split among the Court’s members would leave the Ninth Circuit’s ruling intact by default. And it’s not guaranteed Trump would receive all four votes from the Court’s conservative wing, either. Both Robart, who issued the initial TRO, and Judge Richard Clifton, who was one of the three judges on the Ninth Circuit panel that upheld it, were nominated to the bench by President George W. Bush. Keep fighting the case in the district court Were Trump to take this route, both parties would return to the Robart’s trial court in Seattle for further proceedings. That would include a second chance for the federal government to lift the TRO. Judge James Robart issued the TRO last Friday to preserve the status quo before the executive order was issued until he could hear arguments on a preliminary injunction, which would last for the duration of the trial. From there, the federal district court in Seattle would then begin to weigh the merits of the case. That could be more favorable ground for the federal government than the debates over whether the order should be temporarily blocked. Congress and the executive branch have typically received broad leeway from the courts when crafting immigration laws and policies in general, giving Trump an advantage on the merits. It would also give the Justice Department more time to present evidence to justify the order, lack of which was criticized by the Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday and a federal judge overseeing a related lawsuit in Virginia on Friday.