New Homeland Security Department memos prioritize almost all undocumented immigrants for deportation, order the hiring of 10,000 more agents, and more.

The Department of Homeland Security issued new memos on Tuesday that give U.S. officials sweeping latitude to target “removable aliens” for deportation, effectively making most of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. as priority targets. Latest from Politics Is The Southern Border a Constitution-Free Zone? The memos, issued by Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, enforce executive orders issued by Trump shortly after taking office. Obama administration policies previously directed immigration officials to focus on convicted criminals instead of the broader undocumented population. Kelly’s memos instruct agents to also prioritize undocumented immigrants who have been charged with a crime but not convicted of it, or committed an act that may be criminal offenses but haven’t been charged for it. Those categories mean that almost any brush with the American law-enforcement system could make an undocumented immigrant a target for removal. The memo also prioritizes those who “engaged in fraud or willful misrepresentation in connection with any official matter before a governmental agency” or abused a public-benefit program. That could include undocumented immigrants who use fake Social Security numbers to obtain employment, for example. Finally, the memo includes a catch-all category authorizing immigration officials to remove anyone who they believe to pose a “risk to public safety or national security.”

Neither of the memos alter U.S. immigration laws. Instead, they rely on the broad discretion granted to immigration officials by federal statutes to redirect limited resources towards specific enforcement priorities. Under the Obama administration, those priorities typically focused on undocumented immigrants who committed serious crimes. Tuesday’s memos instead give U.S. immigration officials far broader latitude on who can be targeted and why. To help implement the new policies, Kelly also formally authorized Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hire 10,000 new officials. A second memo signed by Kelly on Tuesday that focuses on operations along the U.S. border ordered the hiring of 5,000 new Customs and Border Protection Agents. Those positions would be exempt from the general hiring freeze imposed by Trump in his initial wave of executive orders. For Trump’s supporters, Tuesday’s orders come as the first step in fulfilling a central campaign pledge. Few issues animated his presidential run as much as his vociferous opposition to illegal immigration, which included calls for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and an aggressive effort to deport illegal immigrants currently in the country. Those stances, combined with Trump’s racist comments comparing Mexican immigrants to murderers and rapists, also drew intense criticism from pro-immigration organizations and civil-rights groups.