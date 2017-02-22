The Trump administration issued a new letter on Wednesday: The federal government will no longer stand behind Obama-era guidelines requiring schools to accommodate transgender students based on their gender identity. The new administration is withdrawing two letters, written in 2015 and 2016, in order to “further and more completely consider the legal issues involved.” The Departments of Justice and Education believe “there must be due regard for the primary role of the States and local school districts in establishing educational policy,” it said. Related Story Why the Courts Can’t Save LGBT Americans From Discrimination The letter signals how the Trump administration will handle cases of perceived discrimination against transgender students. Toward the end of the letter, the administration notes that “all schools must ensure that all students, including LGBT students, are able to learn and thrive in a safe environment.” The primary disagreement is about where those protections come from: While the Obama administration believed existing civil-rights laws specifically cover transgender students, the Trump administration argues that this interpretation was not based on “extensive legal analysis” and did not undergo any formal public-review process. This decision to reverse course on transgender rights could have consequences for a number of pending court cases. But most importantly, the letter suggests that the federal government will step back from this fight altogether, leaving it to the states to decide.

The new letter is largely a response to a letter released by the Obama administration last May, which instructed schools to accommodate students based on their stated gender identity. Among other things, this meant schools were required to let transgender students use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity, and they could not require these students to use special private facilities. The Obama administration also instructed schools not to disclose personal information about transgender students, including their birth name or sex assigned at birth, that “could be harmful to or invade the privacy of transgender students.” These guidelines were issued under Title IX, the portion of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 that prohibits sex discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding. Especially during the last several years, Obama administration officials took steps to establish “gender identity” as part of “sex” under a number of civil-rights statutes, including Title IX. According to this interpretation, transgender people are protected by law from discrimination in areas from education to health care to employment, in certain cases. The new letter backs away from this interpretation. The Obama administration’s guidance does not “explain how [its] position is consistent with the express language of Title IX,” the letter states. It also cites the extensive court challenges that have been raised against the Obama-era interpretation. Last spring, 11 states sued the Obama administration over its guidance on Title IX. In August, a federal court issued an injunction preventing the guidelines from being enforced. Scattered lawsuits have additionally been filed across the country challenging school districts’ transgender-friendly bathroom policies, often championed by parents concerned about non-transgender students’ privacy. And court interpretations of other statutes dealing with sex discrimination, including Title VII, have been just as divided.