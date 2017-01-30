Alabama’s new U.S. senator, Luther Strange, already has the name to match these unusual political times. But the circumstances that led to his appointment as the successor to Jeff Sessions may be equally curious.

Governor Robert Bentley on Thursday named Strange to take Sessions’s place in the Senate until a special election is held next year. Normally, the selection of a state’s attorney general to temporarily assume a Senate seat would not generate much controversy. It’s a common stepping stone in politics—just ask Sessions, the nation’s new attorney general who served in the same office in Alabama before he first won his Senate seat in 1996.

But Bentley’s decision has come under immediate scrutiny because Strange, as attorney general, might be investigating the second-term governor for impropriety related to an affair he had with a top political adviser that became public last year. Strange will neither confirm nor deny whether a probe is taking place. “We have never said in our office that we are investigating the governor,” the attorney general-turned-senator told reporters in Montgomery moments after Bentley, who stood nearby, announced his appointment. “And I think it’s somewhat actually unfair to him and unfair to the process that that has been reported out there.”

The reason the possible investigation had been reported in the first place is that Strange last fall wrote a letter urging the Alabama House Judiciary Committee to halt an impeachment inquiry it had launched into the governor’s actions “until I am able to report to you that the necessary related work of my office has been completed.” Neither Strange nor his office has expanded on what the “necessary related work” might entail, and Strange on Thursday said the letter “speaks for itself.”

Bentley also gets to name Strange’s replacement as attorney general. “Now the whole matter looks even more unseemly,” Erick Erickson wrote on Wednesday following news that Strange’s appointment was imminent. The conservative activist argued that regardless of whether it was truly improper or not, Bentley’s decision would give “the left” ammunition to press a broader case of corruption against the GOP in the Trump era. “Luther Strange is probably caught innocently in the middle, but perception is a powerful thing,” Erickson wrote. “Getting the legislature to suspend an impeachment against the governor, then having the governor appoint him as United States senator, sure smells of quid pro quo.”