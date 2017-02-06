An Unexpected Choice: If prominent neoconservative Elliott Abrams is selected and confirmed as deputy secretary of state, he will occupy a peculiar position “in an administration that has promised to repudiate nearly everything that neoconservatism stood for, and which has disdained foreign-policy professionals as bumbling fools.” (David A. Graham)

‘How to Beat Trump’: Donald Trump presents a unique challenge to those looking to organize against him. David Frum lists three ways for the left to mobilize effectively.

Forgive and Forget?: Now that Donald Trump is the president of the United States, “a small cadre of high-profile conservatives—the haters, the losers, the Never-Trumpers who never fell in line—has found itself wondering whether their party’s president will use his new powers to settle old scores .” (McKay Coppins)

During an address at MacDill Air Force Base, President Trump accused the press of not reporting on terrorist attacks. Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that polls showing his executive order on immigration to be unpopular are “fake news.” A group of national security and intelligence officials, including former Secretaries of State John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, signed a letter saying Trump’s executive order would “endanger U.S. troops.” And 97 companies, including Apple and Google, filed a legal brief condemning the ban. Senate Democrats plan to express their opposition to the confirmation of Betsy DeVos, the education secretary nominee, ahead of Tuesday’s Senate vote. John Bercow, the speaker of Britain’s House of Commons, said he would be “strongly opposed” to Trump addressing Parliament during his official visit to the U.K.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Deja Vu: Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to Donald Trump, walked back her comments about the non-existent “Bowling Green Massacre” on Friday, saying she made an “honest mistake.” But she referenced the same fictitious event in an earlier interview with Cosmopolitan.com. (Kristen Mascia)

Strategy Stumbles: Interviews with administration officials reveal that the president is increasingly frustrated with the backlash to his recent executive actions—and is “rethinking an improvisational approach to governing that mirrors his chaotic presidential campaign.” (Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman, The New York Times)

What’s Wrong With Nationalism?: The concept has a bad reputation across the globe, but nationalism can be a force for good, write Rich Lowry and Ramesh Ponnuru: “A benign nationalism” involves “loyalty to one’s country: a sense of belonging, allegiance, and gratitude to it.” (National Review)

Tipping the Scales: For the first time in the Affordable Care Act’s history, more people favor the law than oppose it. Danielle Kurtzleben explains why the theory of relative deprivation, or “being deprived of something a person feels they are entitled to,” could explain the reversal of public opinion. (NPR)

A New Home: Nebraska has accepted more refugees per capita than any other state, but it also happens to be a “deeply conservative” one. Robert Samuels captures how this dynamic has affected some Syrian refugees who have settled in the state. (The Washington Post)

Visualized

Taking Control: The Republican Party currently controls the House, Senate, and White House for the first time since 2007. These graphics show which party held a majority under past administrations and what the majority managed to accomplish. (Chris Canipe, The Wall Street Journal)

Question of the Week

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) and Candice Norwood (@cjnorwoodwrites)