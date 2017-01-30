The president is exempt from certain ethics rules, but why is one of his top aides lashing out at Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka Trump’s products?

Sturm und drang, the German Romantic movement of the 19th century, contains—as Merriam-Webster defines it—“ rousing action and high emotionalism that often deal with the individual's revolt against society.” The U.S. might today be involved in what might fairly be called Nordstrom und drang, a period of rousing tweets and high emotionalism that deals with the adminstration’s revolt against society’s conflict of interest rules. The saga began when the retailer announced it was cutting ties with Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. The president, who evidently doesn’t have much else to do with his time, fired back on Twitter: My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017 Federal law prohibits a government employee from using “his public office for his own private gain or for that of persons or organizations with which he is associated personally. An employee's position or title should not be used to coerce; to endorse any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction.” But as Trump never tires of pointing out, the president is exempt from these laws, meaning he’s off the hook. (Norm Eisen, a former top ethics lawyer to President Obama who has been a frequent critic of Trump’s conflicts of interest, suggested that Nordstrom could, however, sue Trump under state laws against unfair business acts.)

Yet the onslaught of criticism against Nordstrom didn’t end with the protective father’s Twitter barrage. “This is a direct attack on his policies and her name,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Wednesday. Then on Thursday morning, presidential aide Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox and Friends. “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff is what I would tell you. I hate shopping, I'm going to go get some myself today,” she said. Trump critics immediately leapt on that, arguing that it violated the laws against pushing products. Larry Noble, the general counsel of the Campaign Legal Center pointed to the endorsement law, as did former Obama administration official Chris Lu, and Eisen agreed. Trump, as president, might be exempt from the law, but Conway is not. Richard Painter, who was top ethics lawyer in the Bush administration, said a statement like Conway’s would never have been allowed during that presidency. “It is a violation of federal ethics regulations prohibiting use of public office for private gain for any government employee in an official speech, an official capacity TV interview or any similar communication to promote the products or services of a particular private business belonging to the employee’s own family, the President's family, a friend, a campaign contributor or anyone else,” he wrote in an email. “That was strictly forbidden in the Bush administration because it is illegal.”

The performative outrage at Nordstrom is a bit much—the company says it informed the Ivanka Trump team in January of the decision to cut ties, and that it was based on declining sales. Even if the decision is political, and Nordstrom has made the calculation that due to Trump’s toxic standing, it would prefer not to be associated with him, that’s a solid business decision, and well within its rights. But Trump, despite rising to power on his reputation as a great businessman, has shown little traditional respect for capitalism. When, as president-elect, he inserted himself into Carrier’s decision about whether or not to move some jobs to Mexico, the free-market wing of the Republican Party rocked back in horror. His feud with Nordstrom represents another example of Trump using the presidency to attempt to dictate to a private company how it runs itself. What’s peculiar about Trump’s style of jawboning is that it does not, as yet, seem to ever serve any broader policy purpose. The Carrier affair was all about political gain, even if the number of jobs saved was few and the cost to taxpayers high. The Nordstrom affair is all about personal enrichment. There seems to be little danger of Trump attempting to create a command economy, if for no other reason than he doesn’t have the attention span and incentive to do so. It’s not business—it’s personal. The Trump Organization, unusually for a company of its size, runs as basically a small mom-and-pop (or, more precisely, pop-and-son-and-son-and-daughter) shop. Trump’s approach to the presidency before and after his inauguration shows he has every intention of running the White House as another asset in his business empire, with a slightly unusual portfolio. What’s peculiar is that figures like Spicer and Conway seem to have readily enlisted into helping the president defend his daughter’s business interests.