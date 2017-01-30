It was a “day one” goal for the Trump administration to repeal Obamacare. Vice President Mike Pence said in early January that the “first order of business” was to repeal and replace Obamacare, and President Trump backed up his urgency with a storm of tweets urging Congress to act. House Speaker Paul Ryan said work on Obamacare was a “first priority” for the first session of Congress under Trump. Latest from Politics The Atlantic Politics & Policy Daily: DeVos Bearly Confirmed in the Senate But does anyone know approximate timeline of when a repeal might happen or what the Republican plan will entail? In an interview with Fox News’s Bill O’Reilly Sunday, Trump indicated that maybe the “process” of an Obamacare repeal might drag into next year, although Ryan later said that the legislation would be done this year. The uncertainty around repeal was the central subject of a a televised CNN debate on Tuesday night between Senators Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders, where moderators and audience members asked Cruz the question early: What do Republicans have planned? Cruz essentially admitted that the answer is still uncertain, declining to even mention a specific timeline, though he did say that there is “an urgency to honor the promises we made ... Should Congress move quickly to repeal Obamacare? Absolutely.” He spent much of his time attacking Obamacare and buying time for a repeal effort instead of providing specifics for what repeal might entail and the process for implementing it.

Those comments from Cruz were the latest in a long line of delays and shifts in Republican rhetoric on repeal. “Day one” became week two and week three, and then—maybe—February 20. The “first priority” turned into the “first 100 days.” “Swift” became “careful,” sometimes “essentially simultaneously”—provided Representative Tom Price is confirmed as Health Secretary. Somewhere along the line talks of a full repeal became murmurs of “repair.” Members of Congress have held several contentious town hall meetings about the repeal with constituents, a development that has Republicans scrambling to figure out how to control and limit protests. Secret audio from a Republican retreat in January found Republicans fretting about the consequences of a repeal, and Senator Bob Corker was pointed Tuesday in his assertion that “there’s not any real discussion taking place right now.” The number of alternatives has ballooned, a development that should not inspire confidence in the party’s ability to move quickly. Although, as Cruz noted, many of the plans in circulation agree on the broad strokes of repealing the ACA’s subsidies for purchasing private insurance and Medicaid expansion, there are significant differences in the details, and even the consensus over broad strokes has broken down over the past few weeks. The reconciliation bill designed to defund Obamacare can only achieve those spending reductions. The plans favored by Price and Ryan are considered the core orthodoxy in their replacement of public insurance with tax credits and health spending accounts, but differ dramatically in the spending they allocate, the pieces of Obamacare that they roll back, and in some of the mechanisms of caring for high-risk people. A plan from the House Republican Study Committee uses tax deductions instead of tax credits. A newer plan from Senator Bill Cassidy and a group of three other Republican senators in health leadership eschewed the orthodoxy entirely with a plan that repeals the ACA’s mandates but allows states to choose to keep localized versions of the health reform with federal funding.