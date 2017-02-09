A three-judge panel in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a lower court’s order blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its immigration and refugee order, handing the president his highest-profile legal defeat yet over the controversial ban. In an unsigned opinion, the panel decisively rejected the Justice Department’s arguments against the restraining order. “We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay,” the three judges wrote in their 29-page decision. President Trump responded to the ruling with a cryptic, two-line message on Twitter. SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017 While much of the discussion centered around the ban’s constitutionality, the judges largely sidestepped its legal and constitutional merits. Instead, the panel’s ruling focused on whether Judge Robart’s temporary restraining order, which blocked the federal government from enforcing key parts of the executive order while legal proceedings continue, was justified.

The case, Washington v. Trump, is the most prominent lawsuit challenging President Trump’s immigration and refugee order. Among other provisions, the order temporarily suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees from admission until further notice, and suspended immigrant and non-immigrant visa travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. The visa suspensions went into effect immediately, causing chaos at major U.S. airports as some travelers found themselves unable to enter the country while in transit. The Trump administration defended its order on national-security grounds while it conducts a comprehensive review of the nation’s security procedures at the border. But that argument won little sympathy among the three judges, who noted the lack of proof offered by Justice Department lawyers during oral arguments on Wednesday. “The Government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the Order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” the panel wrote. “Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the Government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all.” “We disagree,” they added. Bringing the lawsuit were the Democratic attorneys-general of Washington state and Minnesota. In their brief, the two officials claimed the executive order would hurt both states’ economies and tax bases by disrupting the ability of their noncitizen immigrants to travel. They also argued the order violated the First Amendment’s religious-freedom protections and the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal-protection guarantee by targeting Muslims.