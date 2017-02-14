Less than a month into Trump’s presidency, his administration has suffered its first high-profile departure in the midst of controversy. In January, the Senate and House Intelligence Committees announced their intention to probe potential links between the Trump campaign and Russia, but a key question is whether congressional Republicans will conduct additional oversight, and launch any kind of substantial new investigation into the circumstances that led to Flynn’s resignation.

Senior U.S. officials believe that Flynn’s conduct was improper and may have been illegal, according to The Washington Post . The Post has further reported that the acting attorney general warned the administration last month that Flynn might be “vulnerable to Russian blackmail.”

In his resignation letter, Flynn acknowledged that he had “inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information” about his communications with the Russian ambassador. He blamed the “fast pace of events” for the lapse.

On Monday evening, Michael Flynn announced his resignation as national security adviser after reports that he had spoken with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. about sanctions against Russia before Donald Trump was sworn in as president, and misled Vice President Mike Pence about what had been discussed.

So far, that looks unlikely to happen, despite lingering questions about the extent of Flynn’s contacts with the Russian government, why his resignation arrived weeks after the Trump White House was warned about Flynn’s misleading interaction with Pence, and whether Flynn was acting at Trump’s direction during his conversation with Russia’s ambassador.

House Speaker Paul Ryan declined to call for any new investigation during a press conference on Tuesday. “I’m not going to prejudge the circumstances surrounding this, I think the administration will explain the circumstances that led to this,” Ryan said when asked if he would support an independent investigation into Russian ties, noting that “The Intelligence Committee has been looking into this thing all along, by the way, just involvement with respect to Russia.”

Ryan’s comments reflect a deferential approach toward the administration that some high-profile members of the GOP-led Congress are taking, suggesting a reluctance to engage in aggressive oversight of the administration in the aftermath of Flynn’s resignation. “I’ll leave it up to the administration to describe the circumstances surrounding what brought to this point,” Ryan said Tuesday.

Republicans don’t seem to be in lockstep on the matter, however. Roy Blunt, a Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Tuesday that the panel should speak with Flynn in the wake of the revelations, according to CNN’s KFILE. “I would think that we should talk to General Flynn very soon, and that should answer a lot of questions. What did he know? What did he do? And is there any reason to believe that anybody else knew that and didn’t take the kind of action they should have taken?,” he said.

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz reportedly indicated on Tuesday that he would not pursue further investigation into Flynn’s resignation. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, suggested that he would rather focus on why intelligence was collected on Flynn’s contacts with Russia and subsequently leaked, than on Trump. “I expect for the FBI to tell me what is going on, and they better have a good answer,” he said, according to The Post. CNN’s Manu Raju reported on Tuesday that Nunes said his committee would not “look into discussions between Trump and Flynn, citing executive privilege.”

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr offered only a muted response in a statement. “Mike Flynn served his country with distinction. The President needs a National Security Advisor whom he can trust and I defer to him to decide who best fills that role.”

Those answers are unlikely to satisfy Democrats. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that “the American people deserve to know at whose direction Gen. Flynn was acting when he made these calls, and why the White House waited until these reports were public to take action.”