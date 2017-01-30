In an interview on Thursday, the adviser to President Donald Trump invented a massacre to justify restrictions on refugee admissions and travel from several predominantly Muslim countries.

On Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, attempted to justify the administration’s restrictions on refugee admissions and travel from several predominately Muslim countries by citing a massacre that never happened. Latest from Politics Don't Blame Trump for the Failed Raid in Yemen “I bet it’s brand-new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,” Conway said during an interview on MSNBC. Indeed, the statement was brand-new information since, as fact checkers and media outlets quickly pointed out, there is no such thing as “the Bowling Green Massacre.” Conway herself more or less admitted that on Friday morning when she tweeted that she “meant to say ‘Bowling Green terrorists’” instead. In 2013, the Justice Department announced the sentencing of two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to federal prison after they confessed to attacking U.S. soldiers in Iraq and tried to assist al-Qaeda in Iraq by sending money and weapons. But that is quite different, of course, from a massacre.

Beyond what Conway said about the non-existent Bowling Green Massacre, the rest of her statement was misleading as well. As The Washington Post’s fact checker has documented, President Obama did not impose a formal six-month ban on Iraqi refugees, though there was a decline in the admission of Iraqi refugees in 2011 and the Obama administration did revamp its vetting procedures in response to the arrest of the two Iraqis, who later pled guilty to federal terrorism charges. Conway’s false statement stands out because it is simultaneously inaccurate and has the potential to be extremely inflammatory. But it fits a broader pattern of high-profile Trump administration aides marshaling inaccurate information in an attempt to defend the president, his policies, or the extent of his support, and then remaining defiant when challenged on their claims. In this, Conway has led the charge. Most notably, she famously defended White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer after he made a series of false or misleading statements about the inauguration crowds by insisting that he had merely been providing “alternative facts.” Similar to Conway’s admission on Friday that she meant to say something else, Spicer later appeared to acknowledge that some of his misstatements had been incorrect, but he, like Conway, did not seem penitent. “We were trying to provide numbers that we had been provided. That wasn’t like we made them up out of thin air,” Spicer said during a subsequent White House briefing, referring to his misleading citation of Washington Metro ridership statistics.

Conway similarly attempted to deflect her misstatement by noting that “honest mistakes abound” on Twitter Friday morning. That defense, however, fails to take responsibility for the inaccuracy and even suggests it will keep happening again. It’s a framing that makes it sound as though mistakes are an inevitability, rather than something to be guarded against or prevented. Top Trump White House aides are asking for the benefit of the doubt when they get information wrong, but the pattern of false statements that has already emerged so early into the new administration suggests that not much has been done to correct the problem. It’s also remarkable to hear an “everyone makes mistakes” defense from aides to the president who are charged with communicating information about the White House and its mission to the public. It is their job not to make mistakes when they do that. In the end, the Trump administration probably has little incentive to prevent misstatements––especially those that are useful for justifying their preferred policies. The American public has very little trust in the institution of the media, and Republicans have even less faith than Democrats do. A Gallup poll from 2016 found a record low in public confidence in mass media’s ability to “report the news fully, accurately, and fairly.” Fifty-one percent of Democrats reported a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media, but only 14 percent of Republicans said the same.