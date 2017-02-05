There’s no evidence that the president thinks innocence, or non-violence, are principles to which the United States should aspire.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Bill O’Reilly alleged that Vladimir “Putin is a killer.” Donald Trump replied, “We have a lot of killers. Well, you think our country is so innocent?” Latest from Politics How to Beat Trump Journalists reacted with disbelief. During the Obama administration, conservatives sometimes suggested that, in his heart, President Obama didn’t consider the United States to be morally exceptional. Now Trump is saying so baldly. “I’m trying to imagine your response if President Obama defended the murderous reign of Vladimir Putin by saying ‘You think our country is so innocent?’” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell. But a flawed premise underlies the question. For Obama, declaring that America has “a lot of killers” would have constituted a criticism. That’s because Obama, like most American politicians, justifies America’s global role in moral terms. Like George W. Bush, John McCain, Hillary Clinton, Marco Rubio and just about everyone else who has either served as president or campaigned seriously for the job in recent times, Obama describes the United States as the champion of universal principles like liberty, democracy and peace. Thus, had Obama declared that America was no better at upholding those ideals than Putin’s Russia, his comments would have represented a severe condemnation of his own nation.

But when Trump says America is not “innocent” because it contains a “lot of killers,” he’s not being critical. There’s no evidence that he thinks innocence, or non-violence, are principles to which the United States should aspire. That’s because Trump, almost uniquely among modern presidents and presidential candidates, doesn’t justify America’s actions overseas in moral terms. Take his views on torture. Trump’s support for it is not unique. The Bush administration practiced torture. The Obama administration may have too. But even Dick Cheney never admitted it out loud. To the contrary, he denied that America’s “enhanced interrogation” techniques constituted torture so he could continue to portray the United States a moral force in the world. What distinguishes Trump is less policies than his refusal to cloak them in moral garb. Trump boasts about supporting torture. He’s not interested in upholding the notion that America is morally superior to its foes. To the contrary, he wants to show that America can be just as tough and ruthless as everyone else. It’s the same with Trump’s statements about stealing Iraq’s oil. After toppling Saddam Hussein, the Bush administration pushed Iraq’s new government to change the country’s oil law in ways that benefitted American and other international companies. But Bush adamantly denied that economic considerations influenced his decision to invade. Trump, by contrast, has attacked the US for not being predatory enough. “To the victor belong the spoils,” he said last month in remarks at the CIA. “Keep the oil.”