The President alleges that “any” bad polling is fake news. Which begs the question: can you govern from the Twilight Zone?

On Monday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to offer his broadest dismissal yet of the pesky world of reality: Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017 By rejecting not the New York Times or CNN or other, specific news outlets (as he has done time and time again), but instead “any” party that offered critical information, it was the clearest indication yet that America’s 45th president intends to reject all facts that may complicate his vision or intrude on his (very positive) impression of himself, whatever their origin. After all, Trump won the presidency despite much advance polling pointing to his defeat. He has carried his skepticism of pollsters into the Oval Office, and broadened it to encompass data in general. Since taking office seventeen days ago, Trump has rejected objective facts to such a stunning degree that one wonders about the implications for a president who lives in a parallel reality: can you really govern from the Twilight Zone? For much of the first half of Sunday’s Superbowl match, there was a fair share of commentary on Twitter about whether the president would even recognize an Atlanta Falcons win over his preferred team, the New England Patriots: Donald Trump rushing to sign an executive order to make all Patriots second half points count as double. #SuperBowl — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 6, 2017 ...or whether he might just deny ever having picked New England for the win: Alternative Facts alert: Donald Trump just said he picked Atlanta by 21 to win the Super Bowl (and not the Patriots by 8) — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) February 6, 2017 Beyond tearing at the president’s thin skin, this online heckling reflects a widely shared view: Trump denies reality when it does not suit him, thus his repeated claims of “Fake News!” (Surprising exactly no one, Trump left his own Superbowl party early, as the Patriots were running a seemingly insurmountable 25 point deficit. This is not a man who likes bad tidings).

In the immediate, this Trumpian proclivity towards fabrication and denial has forced his own staff into embarrassing logic pretzels. On his first day as Press Secretary, Sean Spicer was made to defend the president’s mistaken belief that his inauguration crowds were “the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period.” Spicer was broadly ridiculed for spreading such a patently false claim and was compelled to offer his version of a clarification in later days, insisting that the “online” audience for the ceremony had been historic. Given that Spicer must unfortunately still face hordes of journalists on a daily basis—men and women who are willfully tied to reality and all its attendant facts—one does not envy his position, stuck between the alternate universe of a president intent on broadcasting his own popularity, and a mass of reporters armed with facts to prove its non-existence. On Monday, the New York Times reported on the specific nature of Trump’s information obsession, revealing that the president: ...often has to wait until the end of the workday before grinding through news clips with Mr. Spicer, marking the ones he does not like with a big arrow in black Sharpie — though he almost always makes time to monitor Mr. Spicer’s performance at the daily briefings, summoning him to offer praise or criticism…. This presidential haranguing is all happening as Spicer is serving as both Press Secretary and Communications Director. According to the Times, Mr. Trump, several aides said, is used to quarterbacking his own media strategy, and did not see the value of hiring an outsider. On their own, each of these positions is remarkably demanding. It is hard to imagine how Spicer is able to do both, while toggling between the Donnie Darko-esque hallucinations of the sitting president and the unsparing reality of the national press corps. It would not be at all surprising if Spicer’s first year in the White House is also his last.