Rule XIX—the suddenly infamous Senate edict that Republicans invoked Tuesday night to silence Elizabeth Warren—began 115 years ago with a fistfight in the Capitol. In February 1902, the Senate was debating a treaty to annex the Philippines when Senator Benjamin “Pitchfork Ben” Tillman became infuriated that his fellow South Carolina Democrat and onetime close friend, John McLaurin, had switched his position to join Republicans in supporting the accord. McLaurin, Tillman raged, had succumbed to “improper influences”; Republicans had showered him with perks and privileges, Tillman charged, and he had caved in return. A former South Carolina governor whose statue still stands on the statehouse grounds, Tillman has drawn more recent attention for being a white supremacist who advocated until his death the lynching of black people who tried to vote. Back then, he was known for his outspokenness and his “less than courteous” manner of debating in the Senate. Alerted to Pitchfork Ben’s comments, an incensed McLaurin “dashed into the Senate chamber and denounced Tillman's statement as ‘a willful, malicious, and deliberate lie,’” according to a Senate history of the incident. Tillman responded by physically attacking McLaurin “with a series of stinging blows,” the historians wrote, and efforts to separate the brawling Southerners “resulted in misdirected punches landing on other members.” Related Story Thou Shalt Not Impugn a Fellow Senator When the dust settled, the Senate formally censured both men and passed a rule governing debate in the chamber that has stood to this day: “No Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.” The fight that led to Rule XIX was the not the first time fisticuffs had broken out in the Senate, nor even its most famous brawl. That would be the time in 1856 when Representative Preston Brooks—also, it turns out, from South Carolina—attacked the antislavery Senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts after his “Crime Against Kansas” speech. (It is now also against the rules to impugn not only a fellow senator, but to “refer offensively” to any individual state.) But the 1902 quarrel is the one that’s had the most lasting impact.

Jeff Sessions is President Trump’s nominee for attorney general, but until the Senate votes to confirm him to that post, he is still one of its 100 sitting members—he remains, in the politesse of the world’s most deliberative legislative body, “the gentleman from Alabama.” And as such, he is afforded a greater protection from insult than any of the president’s other Cabinet nominees—even, in the case of Warren’s words on Tuesday night, from accusations contained in a 30-year-old letter involving his conduct before he became a senator. What it means to violate Rule XIX is, of course, highly subjective, and its enforcement is extremely rare. It is not uncommon for senators to receive warnings or informal reprimands for remarks that their colleagues consider a breach of Rule XIX. Often senators withdraw their contested comments from the record. But on Wednesday morning, the Senate historian’s office—which keeps extensive records on the chamber’s proceedings—could find no previous example of the Senate enforcing Rule XIX as it did on Tuesday night, by voting to silence Warren for the remainder of the current debate. Gregg Giroux of Bloomberg uncovered an example that came close in 1979, when then-Majority Leader Robert Byrd of West Virginia worked out a truce between Senators Lowell Weicker of Connecticut and John Heinz of Pennsylvania after Heinz invoked Rule XIX against Weicker for calling him an “idiot.”