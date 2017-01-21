Hundreds of thousands of people streamed into the streets of Washington again on Saturday, but this time they donned pink hats instead of red. Wearing handmade knit hats with two points like cat ears, they gathered on and around the National Mall for a mass demonstration that was, in part, against President Donald Trump, one day after he was sworn into office. The hats, dubbed “pussyhats,” allude to the new president’s hot-mic comments from over a decade ago, whose reveal a month before the presidential election was, many thought, sure to doom his campaign. But the scandal—and everything else the pundits and pollsters thought would sink Trump—didn’t, and so these women came to Washington. “You can’t just sit screaming at your screen,” said Teresa Celemin, an illustrator from Weehawken, New Jersey. She still did a lot of that, though, writing many posts about the presidential race on Facebook, even though she knew she was preaching to the choir—many of her friends share her views. That’s not the case for Deletha Abrams, who took a bus from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to get there.

“I’m so glad that I’m here because I feel like I’m around a lot of people that think like me,” Abrams said. “Where I live, I feel like—you’re alone. I have very few friends that feel like I do.” Saturday’s march grew out of several networks of women around the country on Facebook, including a group dedicated to Hillary Clinton and her trademark pantsuits. But there were no pantsuits on the Mall, and little mention of the candidate who almost became the country’s first female president. The march, protesters said, wasn’t about her. It was, as their signs shouted in bright colors, about equal rights for women, minority groups, LGBT people, and immigrants, and for health care, access to abortion, and stricter gun laws. “If he takes my ACA away, I will die,” said Heather Berry, referring to the president’s vow to repeal Barack Obama’s signature health-care law. Her wheelchair was parked on the sidewalk near the Mall, and she watched as the crowds swelled. Berry, who lives in Maryland, received health insurance under the Affordable Care Act in 2015 after she was laid off from her job. She has stage-four breast cancer that she says doubles in size every month if left untreated. I was speaking with Berry’s friend, Beck Snyder, when Berry began to cry. As she comforted Berry, Snyder translated her tears: “She says she feels like it might be okay, if all these people are coming.”