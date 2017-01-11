The French far-right leader Marine Le Pen made an unannounced visit to Trump Tower on Thursday for reasons that remain mysterious.

Le Pen, the leader of France’s National Front, was spotted by the press pool having coffee with three men in the basement of Trump Tower. According to the pool report, Le Pen declined to answer when asked if she was meeting with the president-elect.

The visit comes at an important time for Le Pen, who is scheduled to officially launch her presidential campaign next month in Lyon and who is expected to reach the second round of the presidential election this year. Le Pen is one of the clarion voices of the European nationalist right, and has in recent years made efforts to reform her party’s xenophobic image in a “de-demonization” campaign.

Despite Le Pen’s presence in Trump Tower, a top Trump aide said she had not arranged a meeting with Trump. Asked about Le Pen’s being in New York earlier on Thursday, incoming White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said he hadn’t “seen anything nor seen a request.” Asked if Le Pen was meeting with Trump following the pool spotting her at Trump Tower, Bannon said no.

Le Pen’s spokesman told Bloomberg earlier that a potential meeting with Trump was “not on her public agenda.”

According to the pool, Le Pen was sitting with her partner and deputy Louis Aliot, as well as George Lombardi, an Italian businessman who has arranged contacts between Trump and European political figures, according to Politico.

Trump has met with other European populists since being elected president, such as former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, one of the leading Brexit campaigners, and Matteo Salvini of Italy’s Northern League.