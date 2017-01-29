Why did Donald Trump decide last Friday to temporarily ban immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspend all refugee admissions for 120 days? It all goes back to the war in Iraq. Latest from Politics How Trump’s Order Ended Decades of American Openness to Refugees For the last few years, the establishment conservative answer for why America lost the Iraq War has been: Barack Obama. George W. Bush’s “surge” had belatedly won the war, the argument goes, until Obama withdrew US troops, thus allowing the rise of ISIS. During the 2016 campaign, this storyline allowed the establishment candidates—Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Scott Walker, Chris Christie—to blame Iraq on the Democrats and avoid challenging Bush’s decision to launch the war in the first place. Trump rejected that. He attacked Obama for withdrawing troops, but he also (falsely) boasted that he had opposed the war from the beginning. In so doing, Trump exploited a gap between conservative elites and the conservative grassroots. Conservative elites were loath to condemn the war because they liked Bush and liked the projection of American military force. Ordinary conservatives, on the other hand, were sick of the Arab world and wanted America to kill jihadist terrorists while otherwise having as little to do with the region as possible. (Trump exploited the same divide on Syria. His establishment opponents denounced Russia for intervening there. Trump said, essentially, better them than us). Trump won the nomination, in part, by appealing to those grassroots conservatives who Rich Lowry has called “To Hell with Them Hawks.” Such people, Lowry once argued, “are comfortable using force abroad, but have little patience for a deep entanglement with the Muslim world, which they consider unredeemable.”

For Trump and his supporters, this analysis was appealing because it allowed them to denounce the Iraq war without accepting moral responsibility for the catastrophe it has produced. Bush’s real sin, according to “To Hell With Them Hawks,” was naiveté. He thought Muslims were civilized enough to accept the blessings the US was trying to bring. Turns out they weren’t. Which is why America should raise high its walls and keep them out. Since we can’t save them, we can at least keep them from infecting us. This is an old story: In American history, frustrating wars and immigration restrictions have often gone hand in hand. Congress largely cut off Eastern and Southern European immigration in 1921, after Woodrow Wilson’s intervention in World War I failed to remake Europe, and disillusioned Americans turned their backs on the continent instead. In 1952, when Americans were weary of war in Korea, Congress passed the McCarran-Walter Act, which allowed the US to bar leftists from entering the country. If the US couldn’t vanquish communists abroad, it could at least keep them from coming to America’s shores. Each of these nativist spasms represented an effort to preserve the myth of American purity. Scary forces were rampaging overseas. The US had done its best to stop them but failed. So Americans were now entitled to focus simply on protecting themselves. Morally, the flaw lies in the assertion of innocence. Refugees are not fleeing Iraq because the US tried to bring the country democracy and prosperity but its benighted people wouldn’t accept it. Refugees are fleeing Iraq because a decade of US sanctions helped impoverish the Iraqi middle class. Then the US invaded, thus breaking the Iraqi state without having anything to replace it with.