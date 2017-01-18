Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey can take a simple step that could conceivably save humanity: He can impose an extra “authentication” step when the president tweets.

Donald Trump’s inauguration makes this an urgent priority.

Yes, President Obama’s Twitter account could’ve been hacked. But a major shift in policy or an outlandish statement on his feed would have been widely assumed to be the work of hackers. The erratic Trump won’t enjoy the benefit of that doubt.

Now imagine the possible consequences of a hacker Tweeting, “Putin you betrayed me, BIG MISTAKE, payback incoming!” Or conjure your own dark scenario. And note that the possibility of Trump getting hacked isn’t just hypothetical:

My Twitter has been seriously hacked--- and we are looking for the perpetrators. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2013

Twitter hacks hardly ended back in 2013 when someone posted rap lyrics to his feed. “In the past year alone, the Twitter accounts of Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, Keith Richards, Sundar Pichai, Drake, Travis Kalanick, the National Football League, and the foreign minister of Belgium (to name a few) were hacked or accessed by someone who wasn’t supposed to have access,” Joseph Bernstein writes. “Many of these infiltrations didn’t require sophisticated skills or the ability to hack Twitter. Bad actors can often gain access to an account through a third-party app that has permission to post to Twitter, for example. These hacks didn’t take the expertise or resources of a nation-state; some of them were done by a Saudi teenager. So who is going to secure the president-elect’s account? According to multiple people who have managed the campaign social media accounts of Hillary Clinton and President Obama, as well as the official presidential account, Twitter does not have any special security measures for politicians.”