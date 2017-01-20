Friday’s inauguration ceremony was the calm after the storm.

The crowd on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall could have easily turned into one last Trump campaign rally, with thousands of red-topped supporters screaming for their leader and boo-hissing any Democrat spotted on the Jumbotrons.

But the mood inside the security barricades was affable, a byproduct, perhaps, of collective exhaustion from the hassle of navigating through security lines. Or perhaps Trump’s supporters simply realized they didn’t need to shout anymore. After all, they’d already won.

“I feel amazing. I feel like this is Christmas,” Josh Hammaker, a Trump voter from Calvert County, Maryland, told me in the minutes before the ceremony began. Hammaker considers himself a Democrat, but broke for Trump in November. “This is the best day of my life.” Or, at least, “one of ‘em. We’re finally getting our country back.”

Hours before the speeches, songs, and prayers of Friday morning’s ceremony, Trump’s supporters descended on Capitol Hill to hear first-hand from their next president, grabbing coffee and the odd bit of Trump paraphernalia at Union Station before heading to security checkpoints for the Mall. Vendors, like the one bravely wedged between two lines of porta potties, hawked buttons, flags, and “Deplorable Lives Matter” t-shirts—not that their potential customers weren’t already decked out in Trump garb.

“If you look at the overall big picture, his heart is America—that’s what I see.”

In a general-admission line to the festivities—that would lead attendees to the inauguration equivalent of a theater’s nosebleed section—the blocks-long mass of people was dominated by protesters, making Trump supporters, with their poppy-colored “Make America Great Again” hats, easily spottable. But while protesters and police would later clash, the demonstrators in line seemed content with chants and sign-waving to get their pluralistic messages across—and Trump backers seemed content watching them with amusement. “Four and a half hours and the nightmare’s over,” a Trump backer shouted a little before 8 a.m. “Four and a half hours and the nightmare starts,” a protester responded, eliciting chuckles.

Preston Parrish, a college student from Tennessee, suggested the go-along-to-get-along tenor of queue meant something. “It’s hopeful for us,” Parrish said. “We may not agree on everything, but hopefully, in the end, once the dust settles, we’ll be able to get together and work towards a better America.”