Vice President Mike Pence took the stage at the March for Life on Friday and faced a hopeful crowd. Many of them gave their vote to this man and his presidential running mate in November, making a somewhat reluctant bet that President Trump would protect their agenda. Within one week, Pence said, the administration has proved its steadfastness: “At 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, we are in the business of keeping promises.”

After years of coming to the March for Life in a defensive posture, pro-life activists are finally feeling a sense of hope, largely thanks to Trump. Before the event began, there were whispers that Trump himself would call in to the March and broadcast his well wishes to the crowd, said Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List. Backstage before the speeches, one man described his fantasy that Trump’s chopper would appear on the horizon, and the president himself would drop onto the stage to show his support.

While the president himself didn’t show up, Pence said Trump personally asked him to attend the March along with Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, who agreed to join weeks ago. “He asked me to thank you for your support,” Pence said, winning only modest cheers from an otherwise boisterous crowd. But when Pence got to Trump’s signature line—“I know he will make America great again!”—the crowd went wild. Even the Trump skeptics present seemed to believe the president will further their vision of a great America: a country without abortion.

“He’s been shockingly, and perhaps even ironically, the most pro-life president in the history of the republic,” said Eric Metaxas, a Christian talk-show host who spoke at the March, in a conversation backstage. “He is widely perceived as being anything but a social conservative. Somebody who has had three wives and who has been pro-choice most of his life … is not the kind of person you would expect to advocate for the unborn. But he’s 70 years old. I think he has a sense of the weight of his new position.”