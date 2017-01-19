Democrats have cried foul over Price’s investments and subsequent policy decisions, with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer claiming his investments violate the STOCK Act, a 2012 law designed to prohibit people in Congress from insider trading. Members of Congress had often claimed immunity from regular insider trading laws for unelected officials. Specifically, if Price’s statements and revelations during the hearing today on Innate Immunotherapeutics turn out to be less than true, he runs the risk of being in violation of that law. Republicans, however, have characterized these claims of impropriety as partisan obstruction, and have noted that public knowledge of Price’s investments is only possible because of his open disclosures via the STOCK Act. Also, according to Price and leading Republicans, the stock purchases in Zimmer Biomet and pharmaceutical companies were made by his broker without his knowledge or input, and make up a small portion of his overall portfolio. Price testified that he did not direct his broker to avoid stocks affected by his policies. It is unclear if these purchases violate the letter of the STOCK Act or will trigger a probe of Price’s actions in the Senate. Price’s fortunes will not be made or broken on his holdings in medical products, and as Senator Orrin Hatch noted today, it has not been uncommon for members of Congress to have financial interests in the industries they regulate. As a physician who earned his wealth in medicine, Price long favored policies that materially affect and reduce regulations on him and other medical providers, even before the recent investments. So far, that’s been Price’s modus operandi in office, as he has favored deregulating health-care industries, increasing malpractice protections for physicians, and giving more power to individual physicians to take—and deny—patients as they wish.

But it is also true that the legality of Price’s involvement in biomedical firms is one thing; whether it is ethical is something else again. As Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Price would have much more direct contact with medical firms—not just as a single legislator or lobbying target among many, but as the chief regulator of medicine in the United States. Price’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare eliminates its taxes on device-makers and some other providers, firms in which Price holds thousands of dollars in stock. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would be the single largest customer in the world for the firms in which he is entangled. The Food and Drug Administration, which would also fall under his department’s umbrella, is the largest gatekeeper for pharmaceutical firms, and would be the major barrier to entry in the American market for, say, a tiny Australian biomedical firm. Can a person with at least a quarter million-dollar involvement in an industry—and who has accepted lobbying money to pass laws on their behalf—be relied upon to regulate it in the interest of American people? The question echoes the ethical concerns that surround many of Trump’s nominees, including secretary of education pick Betsy DeVos; Andrew Puzder, Trump’s choice for secretary of labor; Scott Pruitt, tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, and Rex Tillerson, who received the nod to run the State Department. Not every cabinet pick has come close to meeting ethics disclosure requirements, and the president-elect’s own plan to mitigate conflicts of interest has been criticized by ethics experts as potentially ineffectual at best.