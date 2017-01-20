In Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address, the new president begged men on the precipice of war to reconsider. “We are not enemies, but friends,” he concluded. “Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” Today the charge of every American is to summon those better angels. No civil war is imminent and no institution as intolerable as slavery divides us. We are prosperous beyond the wildest imaginations of our forbearers, and thus far, most of us have been called to sacrifice less than nearly every bygone generation of Americans. So the burden of remembering that we are not enemies, but friends, even as tens of millions are bitterly divided over the merits of Donald Trump, can be born.

This Inauguration Day, let the awesome powers of the presidency make us better. The victors, Trump supporters, can look on fears of their fellow Americans that they regard as hysterical as an opportunity for outreach and reassurance rather than an occasion for disdain. Though they believe it to be unnecessary, they can pledge that if those fears come to pass, if abuses of power are in evidence, they will be first to object. They can urge their coalition from within to govern in the interest of all Americans. Trump opponents can undertake outreach of their own, endeavoring to understand why different individuals cast ballots for the real-estate mogul rather than presuming the least charitable explanation and forging relationships across the divide. They can identify those grievances that are legitimate and address them. So many gave their lives for us, fighting in lousy trenches and jungles swarming with dengue fever. So many of us ask, without thinking anything of it, that Hutus and Tutsis, or Israelis and Palestinians, set aside their differences and get along for mutual benefit. To be certain one is right about American politics and reach out generously, with love in our hearts, to those who are wrong: Is that really so heavy a burden? Surely we can lift it if enough of us try together. Let this improbable day inspire us to try. Trump himself may make this more difficult. Many of his supporters believe his agenda will be good for the country and thus held their noses at flaws in the man himself that they see and dislike. Trump rose to power while posting schoolyard insults on Twitter and assigning demeaning nicknames to his primary opponents. When thinking to himself, “How can I brag to Billy Bush and make myself look good,” he settled on claiming that he grabs women “by the pussy” without permission. Never has a president repudiated “Do unto others...” with such passionate intensity. His example may influence some. But the dearth of that “do unto others” ethic at the top makes it more vital to the health and endurance of American communities that we strive toward it at the bottom, as if to test whether a people can bring out the best in its leaders.