The irresponsible falsehood caused Jake Tapper to declare on CNN Tuesday night that if the president really believes America’s entire election system was so thoroughly compromised, he would be duty bound to investigate the matter and fix the problems, rather than erratically complaining about them in arbitrarily timed rants. Of course, Tapper repeatedly noted, there is absolutely no evidence for Trump’s claims.

Trump drew widespread, warranted criticism Tuesday for his repeated, false claim that the November election was compromised by fraud on the order of millions of votes, a claim made all the more surreal by the fact that Trump actually won the election he’s complaining about, alongside Republican majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate.

While losing the Electoral College, Hillary Clinton earned roughly 3 million more votes than President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election. And he cannot stand it.

On Wednesday morning, as if in response to CNN, Trump said this on Twitter:

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Unfortunately, there is precedent for Trump fixating on a falsehood for years on end, doubling and tripling and quadrupling down, despite an utter lack of evidence, and then, upon finally beginning to acknowledge that his inane allegations were unfounded, asserting that we should really be thanking him for his efforts.

Here is that precedent:

Made in America? @BarackObama called his 'birthplace' Hawaii "here in Asia." http://t.co/dQka2PIr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2011

Let's take a closer look at that birth certificate. @BarackObama was described in 2003 as being "born in Kenya." http://t.co/vfqJesJL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2012

.@BarackObama is practically begging @MittRomney to disavow the place of birth movement, he is afraid of it and (cont) http://t.co/eHvjlV0S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2012

I want to see @BarackObama's college records to see how he listed his place of birth in the application. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2012

In his own words, @BarackObama "was born in Kenya, and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii." This statement was made, (cont) http://t.co/nIsSypv9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2012

I wonder what the answer is on @BarackObama's college application to the question: place of birth? Maybe the (cont) http://t.co/E8q0xakY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2012

Congratulations to @RealSheriffJoe on his successful Cold Case Posse investigation which claims @BarackObama's 'birth certificate' is fake — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2012

Via @BreitbartFeed--why doesn't @BarackObama release his original book proposal which says he was born in Kenya?http://t.co/pDDHJcjH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2012

With @BarackObama listing himself as "Born in Kenya" in 1999http://bit.ly/JaHQW0 HI laws allowed him to produce a fake certificate. #SCAM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2012

Read this--@BarackObama's birth certificate "cannot survive judicial scrutiny" because of "phantom numbers" http://t.co/DIv9sLI2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2012

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

Why do the Republicans keep apologizing on the so called "birther" issue? No more apologies--take the offensive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2012

.@BarackObama is petrified of the birther issue so they go on the offensive to try & make the Republicans feel (cont) http://t.co/HVvlnsvh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2012

Media silent when @BarackObama called @MittRomney a murderer & felon. Mitt mentions 'birth certificate' and they go nuts. Double standard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2012

What a coincidence--Michelle Obama called Kenya @BarackObama's "homeland" in 2008 http://t.co/lQKQ2C7n — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2012

Wake Up America! See article: "Israeli Science: Obama Birth Certificate is a Fake" http://t.co/f7esUdSz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2012

In debate, @MittRomney should ask Obama why autobiography states "born in Kenya, raised in Indonesia." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2012

A lot changed when David Letterman said " he was probably born in this country"--- the word probably is a total disaster for Obama. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2012

Dave Letterman @Late_Show said during my interview that Obama was "probably" born in the US--the word "probably" is a disaster for Obama. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2012

“TRUMP HITS BACK AT CHRIS MATTHEWS’ BIRTHER RANT: ‘HE USED TO BE A MUCH MORE INTELLIGENT MAN’" http://t.co/bBlm1jymlr @MadeleineBlaze — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2013

"@CTrain_: @realDonaldTrump Honestly who gives a shit where Obama was born? It's where he lives now that's the problem" Interesting!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2013

"@artlab: @realDonaldTrump Still waiting for the apology on the birth certificate thing. You must be kidding joker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2013

"@davidrhythmguit: @realDonaldTrump @Chuffman48 Mark Cuban accepts the fact that the President of the United States was born here." Doubt it — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2013

@jonkarl interviews me on This Week during which time he stated that he was "pretty sure" President Obama was born in the U.S. Bad question! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2013

Why are people upset w/ me over Pres Obama’s birth certificate?I got him to release it, or whatever it was, when nobody else could! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2013

"@HoppMar: @realDonaldTrump I saw his brother in Kenya interviewed, HE may be wiser, actually." I'm so surprised his brother lives in Kenya — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2013

How amazing, the State Health Director who verified copies of Obama’s “birth certificate” died in plane crash today. All others lived — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2013

"@Boycottmaypac: @realDonaldTrump He got the president to show his Birth Certificate! He has clout my friend! He can really stir things up!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014

Always remember, I was the one who got Obama to release his birth certificate, or whatever that was! Hilary couldn't, McCain couldn't. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2014

"@futureicon: @pinksugar61 Obama also fabricated his own birth certificate after being pressured to produce one by @realDonaldTrump" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2014

There are parts of the president’s job that affect the security of the United States, its preparedness for disasters and epidemics, the strength of its economy, and a thousand issues besides. These duties are many, and they are grueling, and they are not fun.

When he could be fulfilling those duties, Trump is instead spending time on conspiracy theories, as if his vanity cannot handle the fact that he lost the popular vote, and he cares more about litigating the matter than the voters he pledged to help.

That he would squander time in this way, on such a pathological and inane project—well, his supporters can’t say they weren’t warned. Now Americans will all suffer the consequences.