Just as a U.S. president delivers an inauguration speech or a State of the Union address, mayors across the country deliver State of the Village speeches. But while presidents can speak in broad strokes, mayors are expected to detail the town’s accomplishments. As a result, these speeches are typically less aspirational and less rhetorically artful. Yet this year, a number of small-town mayors broke from tradition, as they weighed in on presidential politics.

Mayors did what they always do in their State of the Village speeches: They pointed as proudly as they could to whatever gains they had achieved. In Hope, Indiana, J.T. Doane, the town manager, announced that the town would get its first pharmacy in over 20 years. Interim Mayor Steve Waltrip highlighted the new A&W restaurant, among other new businesses, as a sign of rapid development in South Jacksonville, Illinois. Other mayors focused on safety in their speeches. Monroeville, Ohio Mayor Melissa Fries noted the installment of “four traffic speed calming signs.” In Jefferson, Ohio, Village Administrator Terry Finger requested additional funds to replace the six traffic lights in town. And in Greenport, New York, Mayor George Hubbard said he’s working with the owner of the only movie theater in town, Village Cinema, to keep it open Friday and Saturday nights year-round. “It would mean something else to do around here besides bars and restaurants,” Hubbard said.

Mayors generally don’t ruffle their flocks by talking partisan politics. There is no Democratic or Republican way to fill a pothole, goes the mayoral mantra. But, for the first time in the half-dozen years I’ve studied these speeches, some mayors felt compelled to comment on national affairs.

Laredo, Texas Mayor Pete Saenz told residents that he planned to attend the inauguration, and sounded a note of optimism: “It is our sincere hope and expectation that our federal leaders will be receptive to the needs of Laredo in regard to the full spectrum of issues that face our city, and most particularly, in regard to border security, trade, and transportation.” Still, he reaffirmed his opposition to the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and added that “we must safeguard NAFTA.”