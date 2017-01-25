The former Trump and Clinton campaign managers will be joining the paid lecture circuit—but not, despite one report, together.

This post was updated on Wednesday, January 25 at 12:20 p.m. The American corporate world has its golden parachutes; the American political world, however, has its golden microphones. Did you run a presidential campaign that, despite your best efforts, lost? Were you ousted from the winning campaign long before it did its winning? Have no fear, friend. You have what many others do not: a safety net. Yours comes, in this case, in the form of Leading Authorities, a Washington-based speaking agency. The firm will happily employ you—both despite and very much because of your prior failings—to amuse, and perhaps even inspire, the masses with your thoughts on American democracy. Early this morning, Buzzfeed reported that Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager, and Corey Lewandowski, who filled the same role for Trump before his firing in June, would be teaming up, with the help of Leading Authorities, to offer paying audiences a “future-focused look at why Trump won.” The report was based on a page reporter Ruby Cramer had discovered, on Leading Authorities’s website; that page has since been removed.

Matt Jones, a spokesperson for the firm, told Cramer that the page in question was the result of “marketing material” that “was generated by our team”—without, apparently, the input or consent of Mook or Lewandowski, who are individual Leading Authorities clients. Jones added: “There has been great interest in both Corey and Robby individually, but want to be clear that they have not teamed up. This was solely our team’s idea,” he said. As Washington-specific speculative fiction, though, the team-up may not be a bad idea—at least, if you are Mook or Lewandowski. The particular revolving door Leading Authorities was proposing that Mook and Lewandowski merrily enter together—campaign manager-to-paid speaker, which is located just down the hall from the door that ushers political operatives into lucrative positions as lobbyists—typically finds its entrants, Buzzfeed notes, addressing corporate gatherings, academic gatherings, and trade conferences. And “the contracts can deliver tens of thousands of dollars for each speech.” And why get just one speaker, when you can get a sparring duo? Leading Authorities also manages, according to its website, the speaking engagements of several frenemied pairs: Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Dana Perino and Donna Brazile, Stephanie Cutter and, yes, Corey Lewandowski. Bipartisan cooperation may be a rare commodity in the American political life of 2017; it’s nice to know, though, that despite everything, for enough money it can still be bought.