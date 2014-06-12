Melanie Watson can’t stand the thought that Donald Trump will soon be president of the United States. The 53-year old Dallas, Texas resident voted against him, despite the fact that she describes herself as a lifelong Republican. And she wants nothing to do with the Republican Party now that it has become the party of Trump. “The GOP failed this country, and I blame the GOP for Trump,” Watson said in an interview. “I can’t stay in a party that didn’t stand up to Trump, and that’s willing to support him as president.” Latest from Politics The Senate Delays a Key Nomination Hearing Republican women who oppose Trump must decide: Should they stay in a political party they feel betrayed by, or should they leave the GOP? Some conservative women feel compelled to leave a party led by Trump, while others are deeply disappointed by the outcome of the election, but unsure of what to do next. Some Republican women hope that if they remain part of the GOP they may be able to save the party from being ruined by a president they believe is unworthy and unfit. Victoria Lewis, a 41-year old from Atlanta who served as the Georgia state leader for Republican Women for Hillary, “seriously considered” leaving the party after the election, but ultimately decided against it. “I feel like there are enough people in this party who have not lost their minds, and I think I need to stick around and try to make sure there’s still a place for them in the GOP,” she said in an interview. (Jennifer Pierotti Lim and Meghan Milloy, the organizers of Republican Women for Hillary, are also staying in the party and have decided to turn their group into Republican Women for America). “I think it has become a hostile party for women who don’t buy into whatever Trump is selling.” Whether they leave the party or stay, anti-Trump conservative women are likely to find the GOP a less welcoming place than they once did. Republican women who believe Trump’s words and actions disqualify him from the presidency must live with the reality that most Republicans don’t agree. “I think it has become a hostile party for women who don’t buy into whatever Trump is selling,” Lewis said. “If you’re a Republican woman who can completely dismiss his misogyny, or look the other way, then there’s absolutely a place for you. But if you aren’t able to accept it, then the Republican Party has become a hostile place.”

There were plenty of high-profile Republicans who spoke out against Trump during his presidential campaign. GOP national security experts argued that his temperament and lack of foreign policy expertise would put the country in jeopardy. Others suggested that Trump should not be considered a true conservative, that he supports big government and does not respect the Constitution. For some anti-Trump Republican women, though, it has been particularly painful to see their party elect a candidate who dismissed his own caught-on-tape boasts of grabbing women “by the pussy” as “locker room talk,” and who suggested that some of the women who accused him of sexual assault during his campaign weren’t attractive enough to be believed. “It was like women weren’t important enough to stand up for,” said Veronica Molina, a 37-year old from Texas who describes herself as a long-time Republican voter. “Trump was so disrespectful toward women, but that wasn’t important enough to change people’s minds. I thought it should have been.” Trump’s indication that he would appoint Supreme Court justices who will overturn overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision protecting a woman’s legal right to abortion, has also alarmed some conservative women. “I don’t believe in abortion and I would probably try to talk anyone I knew out of it if they came to me for advice, but if someone decides that’s what they want to do, I want them to have a safe way of doing it,” said 57-year old Elisa Heredia Reese from Orange County, California. Though Reese “remains pretty much a conservative at heart,” she plans to register as an Independent because she believes the Republican Party let her down by supporting Trump.