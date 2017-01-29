Just over one week ago, thousands of marchers filled Constitution Avenue for the Women’s March on Washington, calling for full reproductive rights and celebrating modern feminism. The march had been planned for weeks, and it showed: Participants wore matching, knitted “pussy hats” and carried signs with expertly drawn, glittering uteri. Latest from Politics How the Political World Is Reacting to Trump's Immigration Order On Sunday, at a demonstration outside the White House, the posters were more hastily made, a sign of how quickly protesters had mobilized on those same well-marched avenues. People crouched on the street, scrawling messages on colored cardstock with Sharpie. “NO MUSLIM BAN,” some posters said. Others proclaimed “Refugees Welcome!” The protest was announced just a day before on Facebook in response to an executive order signed by President Trump on Friday. That measure restricts immigration from seven Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days and bans all Syrian refugees indefinitely.

As soon as Trump signed the order, refugees, immigrants, and green-card holders arriving at airports across the country were detained. Large protests ensued at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Dulles International Airport outside Washington, and immigration lawyers flocked to the aid of the detainees. So far, federal judges in four states have issued orders blocking the government from deporting some detainees, but as my colleague Matt Ford writes, the legal battles have just begun. On this cold January afternoon, people took their protest to downtown Washington, filling Lafayette Square outside the White House. Bundled in coats and sweaters, they pushed as far as they could toward the fence separating them from Pennsylvania Avenue, repeating the mantra “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” and chanting “Let them in.” A man named Tom sprinted by me on his way to the protest, wrapped in a giant American flag. “It’s disgusting,” Tom said of the immigration order. “It’s politically misguided, but more than that, it’s morally reprehensible.” He brought the flag as a reminder, he said, that this country was built on immigrants. Julie Looper, who’s from the Washington area, said she was mostly worried about the message the order sends to other countries. “What we’re showing the rest of the world now is we’re hating,” Looper said. “I don’t want that to be what we represent to the world. America is welcoming. We want to be welcoming.” “I feel like my own government is rejecting me and people like me.” She and a friend were sitting on a concrete barrier, using it as a surface to write on big sheets of hot-pink cardboard. Looper held up her sign, a quote from Cher Horowitz, the main character in the 1995 movie Clueless: “It does not say R.S.V.P. on the Statue of Liberty!”